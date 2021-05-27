Cancel
RAD Launches Arm-Powered Programmable CPE with Edge Computing

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 24 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRAD, the industry leader in Edge Virtualization solutions, on Tuesday announced the commercial release of its programmable CPE (pCPE) platform, the ETX-1p. RAD’s programmable pCPE is based on a 64-bit dual-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor, delivering superior performance with extremely low power consumption for better cost savings and lower environmental footprint. Itis designed to run third-party containers and micro-services hosted at the edge, performing computations closer to the source of the data to support responsive and real-time applications in smart cities, agriculture, healthcare, retail, hospitality, finance, and many other industries.

#Edge Computing#Rad#Cpe#Rad#Edge Virtualization#Cpe#Etx 1p#A53#Csp#Lte
