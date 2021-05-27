RAD Launches Arm-Powered Programmable CPE with Edge Computing
RAD, the industry leader in Edge Virtualization solutions, on Tuesday announced the commercial release of its programmable CPE (pCPE) platform, the ETX-1p. RAD's programmable pCPE is based on a 64-bit dual-core Arm® Cortex®-A53 processor, delivering superior performance with extremely low power consumption for better cost savings and lower environmental footprint. Itis designed to run third-party containers and micro-services hosted at the edge, performing computations closer to the source of the data to support responsive and real-time applications in smart cities, agriculture, healthcare, retail, hospitality, finance, and many other industries.