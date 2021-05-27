Cancel
Macomb County, MI

L'Anse Creuse North's Opal Jackson sets shot put record at Macomb County Invitational

By George Pohly gpohly@medianewsgroup.com; @GPohly on Twitter
Macomb Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOpal Jackson went out in record-setting style. The L’Anse Creuse North senior set a Macomb County record in her final local track and field meet with a shot put distance of 48 feet, 9 inches at the county invitational at Dakota on Wednesday. Jackson made the record throw on the...

