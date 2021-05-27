Salil Tripathi: The pandemic poetry of Indians has roused readers far and wide

‘Beautiful but devastating’: Livia, 23, student, Glasgow. I discovered this album during quarantine and was floored by its honesty. It is a beautiful but devastating collection of introspective songs addressing religion, mental health and addiction. The darkness is probably not everyone’s cup of tea, but it has been one of the most meaningful albums to me this year, as it accompanied me throughout lockdown. I remember when the last song on the album happened to come on just as I received news that my beloved grandmother had passed away. Although the lyrics are about something else entirely, the sombre guitar notes in the beginning are what I still hear when I recall that first wave of grief.