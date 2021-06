Life is a series of continuous occurrences which we choose to either respond or react at each stage. A majority of the experiences we have in life are beyond our control but the fact remains that nothing outside of you defines you. The only person that can define who you are, how far you can go and what you can do is you. Once you have that definition, it brings you into a strong space of relevance. We have so much power within us to ride the waves of life. Yet, this fact is what a lot of people are missing in the workplace whether they are employees or employers. It is unfortunate that the power we possess to respond to life is not a skill many pay attention to. You may find yourself lost in a sea of everything and everyone else; and that is fine as it has to happen sometimes. What you should never do is remaining in that dark place. Going through a time of tears is inevitable but so is the light ahead. Forget about being perfect – there is a crack in everything but that is how the light actually gets in.