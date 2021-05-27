IATA sees 88% global air traffic revival in '22

DUBLIN, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Air Purifier Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering. The air purifier market size is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 12% during 2020-2026The increase in consumer awareness towards the health impact drives the growth of the global air purifier market. Air filters are one of the growing markets across the globe. Around 4.2 million people die due to the presence of impurities in the air. To control air pollution, the adoption of air filters is higher in regions such as APAC, Europe, and North America. Manufacturers are focusing on various marketing strategies to increase sales in the global air purifier market. The manufacturers need to maintain a good relationship with the retailers to sustain in the competition. The changing lifestyle among the population is fueling the demand for wearable products. These products are available in China, the UK, Canada, and others and are available in many shapes such as helmets, masks, headphones, and cycle helmets. In 2020, Dyson launched wearable air purifiers in the shape of headphones. The following factors are likely to contribute to the growth of the global air purifier market during the forecast period: