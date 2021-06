Living through a global pandemic has affected everything in our lives, from job security to health and stress levels. And it’s affected our friendships, too. You may have kept in touch with your closest friends during the past year of isolation, and maybe you found it easier to find time to connect. “It was a pause,” says Mahzad Hojjat, PhD, a professor of psychology at the University of Massachusetts in Dartmouth, who studies friendships and close relationships. “It was an opportunity to catch up with old friends that maybe lived on the other side of the country or in another country.”