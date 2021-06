Blogger and TV personality Ree Drummond has been pretty caught up over the last few months. According to Today, she has dealt with a lot: her husband's accident on the family ranch, watching her daughter get married, and working on a cookbook, among other things. Recollecting the aftermath of her husband's accident, Drummond said that it was difficult for Ladd to stay away from his routine. He couldn't exercise and had to wear a neck brace to support his injured neck. He has thankfully been on the mend ever since. She said, "He's doing really great. I wouldn't say 100% but he's very close to being able to remove his neck brace."