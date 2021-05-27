Cancel
Raleigh, NC

Busy travel holiday: Will construction continue over Memorial Day weekend?

Blueridgenow.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH – As the nation continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot more travelers are expected to hit the road this Memorial Day weekend. The AAA is estimating a 60 % increase in traffic compared to a year ago. With that in mind, the N.C. Department of Transportation...

www.blueridgenow.com
City
Raleigh, NC
Raleigh, NC
Traffic
#Memorial Day Weekend#Time Travel#Distracted Driving#Traffic Accident#Road Closures#Road Construction#Road Work#Travelers#Aaa#The Highway Patrol#Ips#Ncdot#Travel Conditions#Construction Work#Major Construction#Construction Conditions#Lane Closures#Visit Drivenc Gov#Motorists#Highways
