Texas Senate votes to extend Medicaid access for new moms

By Jeremy Blackman
Houston Chronicle
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleThe Texas Senate passed legislation early Thursday morning that would increase Medicaid access for new moms but failed to take up another measure that would make it easier for low-income children to stay on the safety net coverage. The vote happened well after midnight when the Senate was supposed to...

