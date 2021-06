Here are some COVID-19-related stories making headlines on Thursday. Check back often for updates:. Region’s universities to get another financial boost. Another huge round of emergency financial aid is on the way for students whose college studies were impacted by COVID-19. Area campuses including the University of Pittsburgh, Carnegie Mellon University and Penn State University will share tens of millions of dollars in student and institutional assistance under a new COVID-19 relief package announced in Washington, D.C., by the Biden administration. Individual campus award amounts are now available.