Genshin Impact: Mimi Tomo event and Unusual Hilichurl guide

Genshin Impact is an open-world RPG that debuted in September 2020. The game had earned a staggering $245 million in the first month of its launch, propelling it up the grossing charts. Studies show that the mobile version is the one that is in the hot seat right now, owing to its ease of use and accessibility. Treasure Hoarders are a gang of bandits who search for treasures to obtain and are located all around Teyvat. They are currently found mainly in Liyue but also found on Dragonspine‘s outskirts in-game. Many players will encounter them early on in their adventure by completing the Story Quests with Amber. This guide will discuss the various types of treasure hoarder in Genshin Impact and the various ascension materials obtained once they are killed.