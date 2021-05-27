Genshin Impact: Mimi Tomo event and Unusual Hilichurl guide
To start the new Mimi Tomo event in Genshin Impact, you’ll need to reach Adventure Rank 20 just so Katheryne from the Adventurer’s Guild can give you a quest. Visit the location that’s marked on your map and fight the enemies surrounding Ella Musk, the little girl who keeps asking you to recite poems to the hilichurl tribesmen. From there, you’ll be provided additional objectives. Here’s our guide to help you with the Mimi Tomo event and Unusual Hilichurl locations in Genshin Impact.www.pcinvasion.com