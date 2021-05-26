Endpoint Security Best Practices

– WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, today announced that it has integrated the WatchGuard Endpoint Security product family – previously known as Panda Adaptive Defense 360, Adaptive Defense, Endpoint Protection Plus and Endpoint Protection – into WatchGuard Cloud. As a result, partners and customers can now deploy and manage endpoint security, network security and MFA services via WatchGuard Cloud, enabling them to streamline security delivery, simplify operations, consolidate vendors, and bolster business growth and profitability.