Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Endpoint Security Best Practices

solutionsreview.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s Changed: 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP) The editors at Solutions Review highlight what’s changed in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Endpoint Protection Platforms (EPP), the report’s latest iteration. Technology research giant …

solutionsreview.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Endpoint Security#Magic Quadrant#Research#Technology Research Giant#Epp#Editors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
Related
SoftwareNetwork World

Best Practices for Building Maintainable and Scalable Test Automation

‘Fail fast, learn fast and deliver faster!’ Every Software Testing professional working in the age of DevOps and CI-CD have the same directive. Software developing enterprises are adopting Automation for their Quality Engineering practices more than ever. Yet the Test Automation Frameworks are not yielding desired results. What are we doing wrong? What can we do better? This article turns the torch to the most crucial yet slightly underrated aspect of Quality Engineering – Test Automation Strategy!
Softwareapplitools.com

Automated Visual Testing Best Practices Guide

This guide, authored by Angie Jones, provides a set of best practices and our recommendations for implementing and maintaining automated visual tests with Applitools based on our customers’ experiences. Many of the top high-performing companies in software, financial services, and healthcare verticals are using Applitools Eyes for their visual test...
Technologysecurityboulevard.com

Best Practice Steps for Safe Data Sharing

Digital data is everywhere, you only have to look at how much data is transmitted over the internet on a weekly, daily, hourly, or even second-by-second basis to understand just how much data is being shared. In fact, at the start of 2020, the amount of data in the world was estimated to be 44 zettabytes. Given how much data is created every day, pundits predict that this will likely increase to 175 zettabytes by 2025.
Coding & Programmingtechgig.com

Best practices and performance analytics for Node.js in 2021

This is how you test your application's performance during development and after it's been launched to production. on both the client and the server is one of the most significant advantages for. Node. .js teams. But how can we make sure we're not writing inefficient JavaScript code with Node.js? Also,...
Technologysecurityintelligence.com

Try These Best Practices to Counter Common Cybersecurity Risks

Since the beginning of the pandemic, ransomware and other cyber attacks have spiked. Meanwhile, millions of people have shifted from working in offices to working remotely. Organizations are increasingly relying on video conferencing, virtual private networks (VPNs) and remote desktop protocol admin tools. Many employers believe that, to cut down...
TechnologyDark Reading

Work from Home Modifies the Endpoint Security Equation, Cisco Says

SPONSORED CONTENT: As customers get to grips with this new WFH reality, they'll need to simplify their implementations and make more use of automation, says Cisco Secure's Al Huger. The work-from-home trend is here to stay and has forever altered how enterprises handle endpoint security, says Cisco Secure's Al Huger....
TechnologyDark Reading

WatchGuard Adds New Endpoint Security Product Family to WatchGuard Cloud

– WatchGuard® Technologies, a global leader in network security and intelligence, multi-factor authentication (MFA), advanced endpoint protection, and secure Wi-Fi, today announced that it has integrated the WatchGuard Endpoint Security product family – previously known as Panda Adaptive Defense 360, Adaptive Defense, Endpoint Protection Plus and Endpoint Protection – into WatchGuard Cloud. As a result, partners and customers can now deploy and manage endpoint security, network security and MFA services via WatchGuard Cloud, enabling them to streamline security delivery, simplify operations, consolidate vendors, and bolster business growth and profitability.
Softwarerismedia.com

Combatting Zoom Fatigue: Best Practices to Boost Engagement

It’s hard to imagine navigating the past year and continuing business operations without Zoom or other “pandemic technologies.” Tools like Zoom, however, are a double-edged sword for businesses. The surge in virtual meetings has resulted in widespread exhaustion, commonly known as “Zoom fatigue.”. According to a Stanford study, this fatigue...
Internetaustinnews.net

Email Marketing Best Practices During Challenging Times

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / May 19, 2021 / Email marketing for companies actively sending email campaigns, presents the challenge of cutting through the noise to get noticed within email inboxes. According to an annual email marketing survey by Adobe Inc., the average person spends almost six hours daily checking and responding to business and personal emails. To capture attention, there are some must-follow email best practices to ensure your email is opened.
Marketsceoworld.biz

Best Practices for Creating Executive Financial Reports Using Dynamic Data

In today’s always-changing business environments, executive leaders are increasingly turning to dynamic data to provide insights on the fly. Whereas “static data” is information that’s as accurate as possible at the moment it’s compiled, the firehose of information available, and the cloud repositories that store information, have changed the way companies operate. Today, it’s possible to make financial decisions based on data that’s as dynamic as your company.
Technologythewealthrace.com

Best Practices For Creating A Blockchain Roadmap

Many applied sciences have emerged previously decade, with none having the aptitude to outshine blockchain when it comes to reputation. The unreal hype round blockchain expertise has slowly began to discover a form because it presents the aptitude for remodeling the approaches to conduct any kind of transaction. Blockchain principally makes current transaction processes environment friendly and doubtless very efficient as in comparison with earlier variations.
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Designing Zero Trust Endpoints

Zero Trust is becoming a standard approach to securing access to enterprise applications (both cloud and on-prem). With Zero Trust, access is granted based primarily on user authentication and risk level, and not on the user’s presence in the corporate network. Based on the user’s credentials, the enterprise can grant access to a subset of enterprise resources and employees can work from any network without relying on a VPN connection. The architecture is called “Zero Trust” because the enterprise shouldn’t automatically trust endpoints within the corporate perimeter. Instead, it should verify all users and endpoints.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Bitdefender Named A Strong Performer In Endpoint Security As A Service Report By Independent Research Firm

BUCHAREST, Romania and SANTA CLARA, Calif., May 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Bitdefender, a global cybersecurity leader, was named a Strong Performer in the latest Forrester Research, Inc. global evaluation of endpoint security providers. The report, " The Forrester Wave™: Endpoint Security Software As A Service, Q2 2021¹," evaluated 12 vendors across 24 individual criteria including Malware Prevention, Detection Efficacy, and Corporate Strategy, and grouped the results into three categories: current offering, strategy, and market presence.
GoogleSearchengine Journal

Internal Link Structure Best Practices to Boost Your SEO

Internal link structure isn’t totally controlled by SEO professionals for most websites. A mix of content, UX, IT, and other factors and stakeholders weigh in. The challenge with that is that internal link structure can have a big impact on SEO performance overall and across a range of SEO factors.
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Optiv Security Kicks Off Its Inaugural Source Zero Con To Guide The Security Industry's Future Leaders In Operationalizing Their Security Programs Through Research-backed And Outcome-based Best Practices.

Optiv Security, an end-to-end cybersecurity partner delivering advisory, deployment, and operational services and solutions, today kicks off its inaugural Source Zero Con to guide the security industry's future leaders in operationalizing their security programs through research-backed and outcome-based best practices. With a focus on offensive and defensive security tactics and techniques, attendees will connect with peers and technical experts to explore innovative concepts and capabilities through virtual presentations and interactive workshops May 25-27, 2021 from noon - 4 p.m. ET.
Coding & Programmingbetterprogramming.pub

4 Best Practices To Create Command-Line Interfaces in Python

Real-world examples that show how to implement command-line interfaces in Python. If you are like me, you probably have many Python scripts lying around that automate the boring tasks. Most of my scripts use hard-coded paths and options. If I need them, I open them in my code editor and make the necessary changes.
Softwareesecurityplanet.com

Best Network Security Tools 2021

Maintaining the integrity of networks and data is a critical consideration for every organization. With almost every aspect of business becoming more digital, enterprise network security software minimizes the impact of cyberattacks — especially as guarding against them protects a company’s operations and safeguards its competitiveness in a fast-moving marketplace.
Public SafetyCSO

5 best practices for conducting ethical and effective phishing tests

Phishing simulations—or phishing tests—have become a popular feature of cybersecurity training programs in organizations of all sizes. One can see the appeal: phishing tests allow security staff to craft and send emails to employees en masse that are designed to appear as authentic and enticing as the genuine malicious phishing emails that bombard businesses on a regular basis. These typically include lures such as missed delivery notices, invoice payment requests, and celebrity gossip.