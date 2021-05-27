Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

CSG Acquires Tango Telecom to Boost E2E Digital Monetisation Solutions

By Ray Sharma
thefastmode.com
 23 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCSG on Wednesday announced it has formally acquired Tango Telecom, a leading supplier of convergent policy control and messaging solutions. The acquisition, which closed on May 5th, is the culmination of a long-standing relationship that delivers end-to-end digital monetisation solutions to some of the world’s largest communication service providers (CSPs).

www.thefastmode.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Solution#Ireland#Boost E2e#Csg Tango Telecom#Csp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
Related
Technologydestinationcrm.com

Contentsquare Launches Cookieless Digital Analytics Solution

Contentsquare, a provider of digital experience analytics, has launched a cookieless analytics solution. Instead of cookies, Contentsquare aggregates and analyzes trillions of consumer interactions that demonstrate intent, such as mouse movements, touch, and mobile interactions. The solution will now give businesses the option to turn off both first- and third-party cookies so they can create tailored digital customer experiences based on the real-time behaviors and goals of site users.
Softwareaithority.com

Komprise Simplifies Global Data Management With Multisite Controls

Latest Release Enables Enterprises and Service Providers to Manage Complex Hybrid Cloud Storage Architectures with Global Visibility and Localized Control. Komprise, the leader in analytics-driven data management as a service, announced Komprise Intelligent Data Management 4.0. The new release enables global enterprise IT organizations and service providers to deliver storage-as-a-service with a consolidated view across all data centers and cloud locations while giving storage managers the ability to manage each site per local requirements and policies.
Businessmobileworldlive.com

Axiata taps Google for Asia enterprise boost

Axiata Group’s B2B unit inked a deal with Google Cloud to deliver an arsenal of cloud computing and collaboration tools, a move the operator believed will help nations in Asia meet growing digitalisation needs while bringing enhanced resilience, especially for small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The partnership, which is expected...
Computersthefastmode.com

VIAVI Unveils Streamlined Version of 5G Network Test Solution

VIAVI Solutions has unveiled TMLite, a streamlined version of its flagship TM500 Network Tester in use with virtually every wireless base station manufacturer around the globe. By delivering features, software environment and user experience consistent with TM500 on a commercial off-the-shelf (COTS) server, this new solution enables vendors to increase...
Businessaithority.com

Exostar Speeds Digital Transformation Initiatives With The Launch Of The Exostar Platform

Enterprises in Highly-Regulated Industries Benefit from Clear Visibility and Actionable Intelligence to Reduce Risk, Enhance Customer Engagement, and Create New Products and Services. Exostar, the leader in trusted, secure business collaboration in the Defense Industrial Base, life sciences, and healthcare, announced the introduction of The Exostar Platform. The Exostar Platform...
Businessaithority.com

LTI to Acquire Digital Engineering Firm Cuelogic

Acquisition to Augment Cloud Native Product Development Capabilities. Larsen & Toubro Infotech (LTI) Ltd., a global technology consulting and digital solutions company has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Cuelogic Technologies, a Digital Engineering and Outsourced Product Development company, headquartered in Pune, India. Founded in 2010, Cuelogic has built capabilities in digital engineering, and primarily focuses on developing cloud native web and mobile applications, modernization, and runs Innovation Lab as a service for its clients in the USA and India.
Businessaithority.com

asTech Acquires Mobile Tech RX

Repairify, Inc(“asTech”), a portfolio company of Kinderhook Industries, LLC (“Kinderhook“), announced the acquisition of Mobile Tech RX (“Mobile Tech RX” or the “Company”). Mobile Tech RX is the industry leading automotive and collision reconditioning application with over 4,000 companies and approximately 6,000 active users that enables technicians to estimate, invoice, manage teams and collision workflow, process repair orders and capture data on-the-go through their mobile devices. Mobile Tech RX also provides instant damage pricing estimates using machine learning enabled AI and computer vision with dispatch functionality to their technicians across the country in their own marketplace. The Company represents the twelfth add-on acquisition for asTech and Kinderhook’s 112th automotive-related transaction. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.
Marketsmanagingip.com

IP monetisation: a primer

First, we need to understand the jargon. Intellectual property is a catch-all name for patents, copyright, trademarks, and various other types of intangible property that are recognised by national or international laws. Each of these IP types is different – different subject matter, different duration, different protection. The same type of IP (e.g. patents) may have subtly different protection in different countries.
Businessuctoday.com

Tech Data Adds HPE As Funding Partner to TaaS Offering

Tech Data has added HPE Financial Services (HPEFS) as a funding partner to its Tech-as-a-Service (TaaS) offering. The broadliner’s TaaS solution works with multiple funding partners, including banks and credit providers, to offer a competitive range of financing options to partners seeking to expand their subscription offerings. Partners can use...
BusinessElectronicsWeekly.com

Siemens acquires Supplyframe for a ‘digital transformation’

The recent component shortage has highlighted the fragility of current supply chains, asserted Siemens, as it announced the acquisition of electronics Design-to-Source platform, Supplyframe. The transaction is expected to close at the end of this financial year. The acquisition is part of Siemens’ digital transformation said AJ Incorvaia, senior vice...
BusinessHPCwire

Rambus to Acquire AnalogX, Accelerating Next-Generation Data Center Interface Solutions

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2021 — Rambus Inc., a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire AnalogX, a leading provider of low power multi-standard connectivity SerDes IP solutions. This acquisition augments the Rambus family of PCIe 5.0 and 32G Multi-protocol PHYs with SerDes technology specifically built for ultra-low power and very low latency, expanding the addressable applications and available process nodes. AnalogX’s expertise in DSP-based design and PAM4 signaling accelerates the Rambus roadmap for PCIe 6.0 and CXL 3.0 solutions and will provide critical building blocks for the CXL Memory Interconnect Initiative.
Businessaithority.com

Deloitte Acquires Digital Risk Protection Solution Provider Terbium Labs To Expand Threat Intelligence Offerings

Deloitte announced its acquisition of substantially all of the assets of Terbium Labs, a Baltimore-based digital risk protection company that helps organizations detect and remediate data exposure, theft, or misuse across the digital landscape. Terbium Labs’ services and solutions – including its digital risk protection platform that leverages artificial intelligence, machine learning and patented data fingerprinting technologies to identify illicit use of sensitive data online – will join Deloitte’s cyber practice in its Detect & Respond offering suite.
Businessaithority.com

OSF Digital Acquires Werise to Expand Its Marketing Cloud Practice

The digital commerce-focused system integrator strengthens its Salesforce Marketing Cloud services while growing its multi-cloud capabilities for large enterprises in the region. OSF Digital, a leading provider of commerce solutions and digital transformation services to B2B and B2C companies worldwide, announces the acquisition of Werise, a Brazilian provider of Salesforce...
BusinessHPCwire

Rambus to Acquire PLDA, Extending Leadership with CXL and PCI Express Digital IP

SAN JOSE, Calif., June 16, 2021 — Rambus Inc., a provider of industry-leading chips and silicon IP making data faster and safer, today announced it has signed an agreement to acquire PLDA, an industry leader in Compute Express Link (CXL) and PCI Express (PCIe) digital solutions. The data center industry is on the verge of a groundbreaking shift to disaggregated architectures that.
Businessnationalcybersecuritynews.today

Tech Data announces Proofpoint distribution partnership | #emailsecurity

Tech Data has announced a new distribution partnership with Proofpoint which will take the company’s cloud-based email security solutions and security awareness training devices to market. The distribution giant said the move further strengthens its growing security solutions portfolio and will help resellers “offer the best protection for customers” as...
BusinessSFGate

TRC Acquires Montreal's Quatric, Expanding Digital Capabilities for Utilities

WINDSOR, Conn. (PRWEB) June 16, 2021. Today TRC Companies (“TRC”), announced the expansion of its digital capabilities with the acquisition of Quatric, a Montreal, QC and Quincy, MA-based firm that provides engineering services and technology solutions to electric and gas utilities. “The acquisition of Quatric further strengthens our investment in...
BusinessBusiness Insider

Viavi Solutions Proposes To Acquire EXFO At $7.5/Share

Network test, measurement, and assurance technology company Viavi Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:VIAV) proposed to acquire telecom equipment company EXFO Inc’s (NASDAQ:EXFO) outstanding subordinate voting shares and multiple voting shares at $7.50 per share. The proposal values EXFO at $430 million and represents a 103% premium on its June 4, 2021 closing...
Dallas, TXnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Telecom Cyber Security Solution Market Techniques, Advancements, Equipment, Service Providers, Applications & Industry Forecast to 2025

Orbis Research provides a knowledge regarding Porter’s Five Forces including substitutes, potential entrants, buyers, industry competitors, and suppliers with genuine information for understanding the global Telecom Cyber Security Solution market. Furthermore, it offers full-fledged data of vendors including the profile, specifications of product, applications, annual performance in the industry, sales, revenue, investments, acquisitions and mergers, market size, market share, and more. The report analyzes and help explore the business by providing detailed insights about the targets qualified in the Telecom Cyber Security Solution market. The report delivers competitive background and analysis of every individual competitor. Among other prominent players of the Telecom Cyber Security Solution market, it offers appropriate information about market share data of the region across the globe, such as North America, South America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East and Africa.
Technologymystartupworld.com

Telecoms industry and 5G play a major role in spearheading digital transformation

The telecoms industry and 5G play a major role in supporting digital transformation as businesses move towards more collaborative and immersive remote working, said Hatem Bamatraf, Chief Technology Officer, Etisalat International, during the Telecoms World Middle East 2021. “The pandemic has accelerated digital transformation globally with a shift in investment...
Businessavnetwork.com

Crestron Taps Maverick AV Solutions to Distribute UC Portfolio

Maverick AV Solutions, a specialist business of Tech Data, has announced an agreement with Crestron Electronics to distribute its range of platform-focused unified communication solutions globally. The move is designed to meet an ever-growing demand in the enterprise and corporate markets for collaboration solutions in every kind of business environment....