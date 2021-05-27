Vote Sam Rasoul On June 8
Truth, love and grit: These are three key words for his campaign. The recent Washington Post endorsement of his candidacy says he “has guts.” His Marshall Plan for Moms is a central part of his platform. He has a proven record of standing up in Richmond for everyday Virginians, our environment, and our families. If nominated as the Democratic candidate for lieutenant governor of the commonwealth of Virginia, he would be the only statewide candidate who lives in the western half of our great state.www.dnronline.com