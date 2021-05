As the cryptocurrency market boomed during the beginning of the year and subsequently, a newer segment also rose to prominence – NFTs. Non-fungible tokens cannot be interchanged for something else – unlike fungible assets like money. NFTs have exploded alongside the cryptocurrency market as they have become a medium for collectibles and artworks. NFTs represent collectables or artworks and often sell in as high as millions of dollars but the buyer will not receive any tangible asset; instead, they will receive a digital token representing the said asset. In essence, NFTs are digital certificates of ownership.