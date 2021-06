“You are paralyzed . . . We don’t know if you will walk again.”. I looked around the hospital room, confused, and blinked my eyes several times as I tried to grasp the words that were just told to me. I opened my mouth to respond, but couldn’t speak, as there were tubes in my mouth. I tried to move my hand to feel my mouth, but my arm wouldn’t move at all. I attempted to move my other hand, but it would move either. I, then, tried my left leg, my right leg, my toes, my fingers, and my neck. . . Nothing would move.