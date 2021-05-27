Cancel
Harrisonburg, VA

Response To Marc Theissen

Daily News-Record
 13 days ago

A May 19 opinion piece by Marc Theissen incorrectly asserts that climate science is “unsettled.” Any DN-R reader curious to know the truth of the matter can simply google ipcc.ch to see summary reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change, or visit climate.nasa.gov/scientific-consensus/ to find consensus statements on climate change from the nation’s and the world’s premier scientific bodies.

