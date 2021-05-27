India's covid-hit economy needs fiscal support to grow: Uday Kotak

Cancel
May 27—The Indian economy is at a crucial juncture where the government has to decide when to open up. Covid-19 positive cases have come down, but the question remains whether we have vaccinated enough people and how prepared we are for a third wave, if there is one. The opening-up of the economy will depend on the progress of vaccination, peak capacity of supplies, and the ability to make Indians understand that precaution is essential, the outgoing president of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Uday Kotak, said in an interview with Mint. July-September will be the most challenging period for India, he said. Edited excerpts:

