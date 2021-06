EUGENE, Ore. (PRWEB) June 15, 2021. InVivo Biosystems, an expert in genetic small animal model creation and in-vivo testing, announced the launch of its new InVivo Longevity Platform to analyze the effects of compounds on lifespan, healthspan, and transcriptional changes related to ageing for the burgeoning anti-ageing market. The company has already worked with hundreds of clients in recent months testing the new platform using a simple non-vertebrate model. One of the key advantages of the new service is the ability to provide scientific evidence to back up products’ marketing and IP claims with a rapid timeline.