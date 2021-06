Phala Network is a cross-chain interoperable confidential smart contract network that is specially built for decentralized apps and services which focus on privacy as the most important thing. It’s a Substrate-based cloud computing solution that completely protects your privacy. It is also the world’s first confidential smart contract that operates on the Polkadot ecosystem’s parachain. This effectively provides computational power comparable to current cloud services while safeguarding the privacy of restricted programs at the same time. Developers can therefore use the TEE-Blockchain Hybrid Architecture to construct confidential smart contracts on the Phala Network.