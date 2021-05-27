Nationals’ suspended game features Joe Ross, a streaker and an oddly long delay

If you entered this season thinking the Cincinnati Reds had a decent shot at winning their division, a big reason for that was probably the starting rotation. And if you thought the Reds’ starting rotation was good enough to carry them to a division title, a big reason for that was probably Luis Castillo. Now 28, Castillo has impressed ever since his debut in 2017, and he’d been one of the best pitchers in the National League not named Jacob deGrom over the past two seasons. From 2019-20, he ranked fourth in the NL in fWAR, sixth in FIP, eighth in ERA, sixth in strikeout percentage, and first in ground ball rate. He’s one of the most talented throwers in the game, and has always seemed to hint at having something extra in the tank.