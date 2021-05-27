Cancel
Nationals’ suspended game features Joe Ross, a streaker and an oddly long delay

By Jesse Dougherty
Washington Post
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNationals Park had everything but a full baseball game Wednesday night. For scheduling purposes, there were 3½ innings completed before dark clouds moved above the stadium, rain dumped, then kept dumping until play was suspended and arranged to continue as part of a doubleheader here Thursday. The final 5½ innings will begin at 2:05 p.m., with the Washington Nationals leading the Cincinnati Reds 3-0 and Juan Soto in the batter’s box. The second game will begin at 7:05 p.m. and last seven innings.

