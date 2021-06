New Delhi: The Indian government on Friday (June 25) announced a slew of measures aimed at providing a sigh of relief to taxpayers reeling under the COVID-19 pandemic. For starters, the government has extended the deadlines for several deadlines for Income Tax compliances, including the last date to link your PAN card with the 12-digit Aadhaar Card, said the Minister of State for Finance & Corporate Affairs, Anurag Thakur. The government is also offering benefits to employers who took care of the hospitalisation bills of their employees for the treatment for COVID-19.