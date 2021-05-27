Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Conversational commerce startup Yalo raises $50 Mn in Series C financing

By Tarush Bhalla, Mint, New Delhi
tribuneledgernews.com
 2021-05-27

May 27—BENGALURU — Conversational commerce platform, Yalo, on Wednesday said that it has raised $50 million as a part of its Series C round of financing, led by existing investor B Capital Group, a venture capital firm co-founded by Facebook founder Eduardo Saverin. With this, the total funding raised by...

www.tribuneledgernews.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Startup#Conversational Commerce#Latin America#Bengaluru#B Capital Group#Unilever#Nestle#Coca Cola#Bcg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Journalism
News Break
Economy
Country
India
News Break
Customer Service
News Break
Markets
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Walmart
Country
Brazil
Related
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Business Process-as-a-Service Market is Booming Worldwide with Accenture, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services

Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market Report 2021 is latest research study released by HTF MI evaluating the market risk side analysis, highlighting opportunities and leveraged with strategic and tactical decision-making support. The report provides information on market trends and development, growth drivers, technologies, and the changing investment structure of the Global Business Process-as-a-Service Market. Players Profiled in the Business Process-as-a-Service Market Study: Accenture, Cognizant Technology Solutions, International Business Machines, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services.
Technologythedallasnews.net

Mobile Payment Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues in Future : Vodacom, Bharti Airtel, Orange

The latest released on Global Mobile Payment Services Market delivers comprehensive data ecosystem with 360° view of customer activities, segment-based analytics-and-data to drive opportunities of evolving Mobile Payment Services marketplace and future outlook to 2026. It includes integrated insights of surveys conducted with executives and experts from leading institutions across various countries. Some of the Players Profiled in the Mobile Payment Services Market Study: Orange S.A., Vodacom Group Limited, MasterCard Incorporated, Bharti Airtel Limited, MTN Group Limited, Safaricom Limited, PayPal HoldingsInc, Econet Wireless Zimbabwe Limited, Millicom International Cellular SA, Mahindra Comviva.
Public Healthbusinesshala.com

Coca-Cola Nigeria Unit Triples E-commerce Sales Amid Pandemic

(Businesshala) — The Nigeria unit of The Coca-Cola Company said it saw a three-fold increase in e-commerce sales this year, as virus-induced lockdowns prompted a change in consumer habits in Africa’s most populous country is. The US beverage giant saw a sharp rise in online sales of its products after...
Businesssgbonline.com

Paceline Raises $29.5 Million In Series A Financing

Paceline, the fitness rewards app, announced the close of a $29.5 million Series A financing round. The round was led by Acrew Capital, with participation from Mubadala Capital along with existing investors. Following rapid user growth over the last year, Paceline will use the capital to build out its team...
EconomyWorld Economic Forum

The rise of African tech startups in 3 charts

Between 2015 and 2020 growth of African tech startups receiving financial backing was nearly six times faster than the global average. Despite this growth, many startups fail to pass through later stages of funding. A Boston Consulting Group report explores the hurdles and opportunities. Technology startups and the venture capital...
Real Estatetherealdeal.com

Proptech startup Lessen raises $35M in Series A funding

Lessen, a rental property management platform, raised $35 million in Series A funding. The two-year-old company connects single-family and multifamily owners to plumbers, electricians and related service and maintenance businesses. Venture capital firm Fifth Wall led the round as it continues to place big bets on the proptech industry. Other...
Businessretailtechinnovationhub.com

3D commerce startup Marxent adds to senior leadership team

Most recently part of Carvana's strategy team, Woiteshek has a background in private equity, growth capital, and corporate development. "3D has matured, consumer shopping behaviour has changed, and retailers are ready for a new approach to selling configured products,” says Beck Besecker, Marxent's CEO and Co-Founder. “Marxent's 3D applications are...
Marketsshortpedia.com

Investment tech platform WealthDesk raises $3.2 Mn

Investment tech platform, WealthDesk has raised funding former Blackstone partner and co-head (India), Mathew Cyriac, in his personal capacity. With this final tranche, WealthDesk has closed its Pre Series A round at $3.2 Mn. Earlier this year, WealthDesk had raised the first tranche of their Pre-Series A funding from individual investors including senior leaders from global banks, market participants and other top corporates.
Businessprogressivegrocer.com

Coca-Cola, Alibaba, Unilever, Ahold Delhaize Execs Named to New Roles at Global Consumer Group

The Paris-based Consumer Goods Forum (CGF) has added Daniel Zhang, chairman and CEO of Alibaba Group, and James Quincey, chairman and CEO of The Coca-Cola Co., to lead its board of directors. The global organization whose mission is to pursue positive change across the consumer goods industry also said that Frans Muller, CEO of Ahold Delhaize, and Alan Jope, CEO of Unilever, were appointed vice co-chairs.
Marketsglobeoftech.com

Mobile Payment Technologies Market Report 2021 by Top Key Players: MasterCard International, Visa, American Express, Boku, Fortumo, PayPal

New York, United States (Credible Markets): A new informative report titled as “Global Mobile Payment Technologies Market Report 2021 by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027” has recently published by Credible Markets to its humongous database which helps to shape the future of the businesses by making well-informed business decisions. It offers a comprehensive analysis of various business aspects such as COVID-19 impact analysis impacts, global market trends, recent technological advancements, market shares, size, and new innovations. Furthermore, this analytical data has been compiled through data exploratory techniques such as primary and secondary research. Moreover, an expert team of researchers throws light on various static as well as dynamic aspects of the global Mobile Payment Technologies market.
Businessaithority.com

Tulip Raises $28 Million in Series C Funding

Tulip, a leader in cloud-based retail mobile solutions, announced that it secured 28M USD in Series C funding to aid plans for future expansion in this exciting time for retail. Arrowroot Capital, a leading US growth equity firm specializing in B2B SaaS, led the raise, and was joined by BDC Capital and existing investors.
Small Businessgeekwire.com

E-commerce startup Sendle raises $35M to connect small biz with unused space in delivery trucks

Sendle, an Australian e-commerce shipping company which opened a Seattle headquarters in 2019, raised $35 million in a Series C funding round to expand in the U.S. The company helps small e-commerce businesses by taking advantage of unused space in existing delivery trucks. The idea is to speed up delivery times for smaller players and keep up with giants such as Amazon that have shifted consumer expectations for shipping speed and cost.
MarketsPosted by
Coinspeaker

Citi Announces ‘Digital Assets Group’ to Provide Crypto Services to Wealthy Clients

The banking giant formed a new business unit that will provide crypto services for all of its wealth management clients. Citigroup is now accelerating its plans to expand its footprint in the crypto space. On Thursday, June 24, the Wall Street banking giant launched a new business unit ‘Digital Assets Group’ that will dedicatedly operate in the crypto and the blockchain space. The bank has been working on this aspect for over the last few months. Last month in May, Citigroup executive Itay Tuchman said that Citi has received considerable demand for crypto services from its clients.
InternetEntrepreneur

Instagram-focused Commerce Startup WINDO Raises $500,000 In Seed Round

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. Bengaluru-based Instagram/social commerce powering tech company WINDO on Thursday announced to have raised $500,000 in a Seed round led by Unicorn India Ventures. The round also saw participation from prominent angels like Meena Ganesh, Aravind Sanka, Srinivas Anumolu, and Vivek Bhargava.
MarketsEntrepreneur

Edtech Startup Classplus Raises $65 Mn In Series C Round From Tiger Global

Opinions expressed by Entrepreneur contributors are their own. You're reading Entrepreneur India, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media. E-commerce enablement platform Classplus for coaching centers, solo tutors and online content creators, on Thursday, announced to have raised $65 million in a Series C round led by Tiger Global. GSV Ventures, edtech-focused fund, along with existing investors Alpha Wave Incubation (AWI), which is backed by DisruptAD and managed by Falcon Edge, Blume Ventures and RTP Global also participated in the round.