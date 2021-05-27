Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Debbie Allen Celebrated Among Kennedy Center Honorees

By Chronicle Reporter
blackchronicle.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActress and choreographer Debbie Allen was among the artists honored earlier this month at the 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors. Singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez; country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks; violinist Midori; and actor Dick Van Dyke also had medallions placed on their necks in what USA Today called a “short, small ceremony.” The ceremony will air Sunday, June 6, at 8 p.m. ET/7 p.m. CT on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

blackchronicle.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Jackson
Person
Sammy Davis Jr.
Person
Dick Van Dyke
Person
Dolly Parton
Person
Garth Brooks
Person
Phylicia Rashad
Person
Joan Baez
Person
Debbie Allen
Person
Lena Horne
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ct#Howard University#Cbs#Paramount#The Kennedy Center#Highest Artistic Award#Bfa#Greek#The Academy Awards#Usa Today#Kennedy Center Honors#Theater#Performing Arts#Choreographer#Violinist Midori#Legacy#Actress Phylicia Rashad#Mentors#Country Singer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MusicPosted by
Variety

Trisha Yearwood Says She and Garth Brooks Would Consider Having Their Own Talk Show

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are open to the idea of having their own talk show one day — but it would have to be in their home of Nashville, Tenn. When promoting her new cookbook, “Trisha’s Kitchen,” on TalkShopLive Saturday, Yearwood opened up about the possibility of hosting a show with husband Brooks. The two recently guest hosted for Ellen DeGeneres on May 28, proving they just might have what it takes to host full-time. Yearwood pointed out that when filming her cooking show, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” Food Network was able to come to her, and that it would be ideal if a talk show could do the same.
NFLMidland Reporter-Telegram

The astonishing ubiquity of Debbie Allen

In the age of social distancing, no celebrity profile can begin with the subject wolfishly striding into a hotel bar or daintily picking at a breakfast. But Debbie Allen, the 71-year-old dancer, actress, choreographer, director and producer, knows how to make a commanding entrance even on Zoom: When the screen dings on, there's Allen, glasses on, dressed in a cozy pink robe and resplendently propped up on some pillows in a luxurious-looking bed.
EntertainmentNPR

Kennedy Center Honors Will Air On CBS, With Pandemic Changes

JOAN BAEZ: (Singing) I dreamed I saw Joe Hill last night. ELIZABETH BLAIR, BYLINE: Singer and activist Joan Baez brought Dr. Anthony Fauci to the Kennedy Center Honors medallion ceremony, which was taped last month. He's not in the CBS special, but Jackson Browne and Sturgill Simpson are. They pay tribute to Baez.
Center, NDPosted by
US 103.3

Kelly Clarkson Stuns Garth Brooks With ‘The Dance’ at Kennedy Center Honors

Garth Brooks is known for showing his emotions, and he struggled to hold them back while watching Kelly Clarkson sing his hit song "The Dance" at the Kennedy Center Honors. A clip of the performance shared by Entertainment Tonight finds Brooks with eyes closed, hand over his mouth as the country/pop star and television show host sings. "And then the whole band kicks in. It's just so pretty," he said. "That woman is a true friend to a song. She's amazing."
CelebritiesPosted by
DFW Community News

Kennedy Center Honors: Star-Studded Group Of Performers Set To Salute This Year’s Honorees On June 6 On CBS

(CBS Local)- The 43rd Annual Kennedy Center Honors airs this Sunday on CBS honoring five incredible artists who have spent their lives adding to the cultural legacy of their respective genres. This year’s honorees: Debbie Allen, Joan Baez, Garth Brooks, Midori and Dick Van Dyke, will be saluted by a star-studded group of performers as they receive one of the country’s highest honors for performing artists.
TV & VideosRaleigh News & Observer

What to Watch Sunday: Kennedy Center Honors show and ‘Pose’ series finale

Kennedy Center Honors (8 p.m., CBS) - The 43rd annual show pays tribute to choreographer and actress Debbie Allen, singer-songwriter and activist Joan Baez, country singer-songwriter Garth Brooks, violinist Midori and actor Dick Van Dyke. Wake Forest native/Broadway star Ariana DeBose performs in the Debbie Allen tribute, and James Taylor performs in the Garth Brooks tribute.
MusicBillboard

40 Music Stars Who Are Overdue for Kennedy Center Honors

Because the Kennedy Center Honors were slow to embrace popular music forms, and because they also honor non-music performers, they are terribly backlogged in their music honors. The 43rd annual Kennedy Center Honors broadcast is set to air on Sunday, nearly six months later than usual -- the delay due,...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Kennedy Center Honors included a touchingly emotional Garth Brooks

This year's Kennedy Center Honors was a bit different due to the pandemic, but the emotion was the same. Actress/dancer/director Debbie Allen, singer/activist Joan Baez, country superstar Garth Brooks, violinist Midori and legendary actor Dick Van Dyke were honored at the 43rd annual event. Brooks, in particular, was visibly moved...
Celebritieswsgw.com

Dick Van Dyke on his legendary career, Kennedy Center Honor

Legendary entertainer Dick Van Dyke was was one of five artists honored by the Kennedy Center for their immense contribution to American culture last month. Van Dyke found success with his own brand of singing, dancing and physical comedy — and as he tells “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason he isn’t done moving yet.
Redlands, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Joan Baez: from Redlands to the Kennedy Center Honors

At the Kennedy Center Honors, broadcast Sunday on CBS, the honorees included folk singer and occasional column subject Joan Baez. Sturgill Simpson performed “House of the Rising Sun,” which Baez had recorded for her first album, and Mary Chapin Carpenter and Emmylou Harris sang Baez staples “Diamonds and Rust,” “Miracles” and “We Shall Overcome.”