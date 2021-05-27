Debbie Allen Celebrated Among Kennedy Center Honorees

Trisha Yearwood and Garth Brooks are open to the idea of having their own talk show one day — but it would have to be in their home of Nashville, Tenn. When promoting her new cookbook, “Trisha’s Kitchen,” on TalkShopLive Saturday, Yearwood opened up about the possibility of hosting a show with husband Brooks. The two recently guest hosted for Ellen DeGeneres on May 28, proving they just might have what it takes to host full-time. Yearwood pointed out that when filming her cooking show, “Trisha’s Southern Kitchen,” Food Network was able to come to her, and that it would be ideal if a talk show could do the same.