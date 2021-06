LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - On Saturday, Dalton Days will once again commemorate the day the Dalton Gang rode into Longview to rob a bank 127 years ago. Bill Dalton, the leader of the gang, brought a note demanding money into the First National Bank and a gunfight erupted when the sheriff, Jack Howard, the city marshal, and citizens fought back against the gang. The reenactment is meant to honor those citizens who risked and lost their lives to protect Longview.