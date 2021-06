Direct Care Positions Northern Lakes Community Mental Health Authority (NLCMHA) operates 3 specialized residential services homes in Cadillac. Homes serve 6 adult persons who live with Intellectual and Developmental Differences or Mental Illness. Culture of Gentleness is the guiding principle of care and support. The teams that operate these homes have 11 total staff. We have current openings for qualified and dedicated professional care providers. Untrained RCA starts at $10.82/hour (usually 30 to 45 days). After paid training - $11.79/hour with raises. Premium pay of an additional $2.25/hour is in place through 9.30.21. Overtime rates apply for over 40 hours per week. PTO (Paid Time Off) earned. Generous holiday pay (double or triple time). $500 sign on bonus after 6 months, Medical benefits available. Promotion opportunities available. Homes are COVID-19 compliant. NLCMHA is an equal opportunity employer. If you are over 18 years old; High school grad or GED; Have an unencumbered MI Driver’s License; Are able to pass a background check; A college student seeking flexible hours, Seeking employment in a home-like environment, then applications may be picked up at: NLCMHA Office 527 Cobb St. Cadillac MI 49601 Questions? Call or text: (231)920-2102.