Naomi Osaka will skip Roland Garros press conferences to preserve mental health

Naomi Osaka is being fined $15,000 USD for missing her first French Open press conference after her May 30 win over Patricia Maria Tig. In a public statement made by the four Grand Slam tournaments (the French Open, Wimbledon, Australian Open and US Open), the organizers warned the tennis star that if she continues to ”ignore her media obligations,” she could face harsher disciplinary actions. “We have advised Naomi Osaka that should she continue to ignore her media obligations, she would be exposing herself to possible further code of conduct infringement consequences,” the tournaments wrote. “As might be expected, repeat violations attract tougher sanctions including default from the tournament and the trigger of a major offense investigation that could lead to more substantial fines and future Grand Slam suspensions.”