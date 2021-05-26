Cancel
Tennis

Naomi Osaka talks about her skills on clay and grass

By Marija
womenstennisblog.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNaomi Osaka doesn’t have a loving relationship with clay and grass, but she’s working on improving her skills on those surfaces. In a virtual meeting with BBC Sport, the world No.2 discussed her Roland Garros and Wimbledon prospects. The challenge of post-slide movement on clay. The 23-year-old is entering this...

womenstennisblog.com
Person
Novak Djokovic
#Clay#Bbc Sport#The Mutua Madrid Open#Japanese#Eastbourne#Grass London#Qualifier Misaki Doi#Dirt#Birmingham#Post Slide Movement#Skills
French Open
Tennis
Sports
Designers & Collectionssneakernews.com

Swarovski Crystals Decorate Naomi Osaka’s NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo

From swimsuits to skincare, Naomi Osaka has been taking swings at various off-the-court ventures. The world of sneakers—specifically via a partnership with Nike—has also been one of the areas the four-time Grand Slam singles champion has been lending her creative vision. After decorating the NikeCourt Air Zoom GP Turbo with traditional Japanese motifs and some personal touches, Osaka returns to wrap the tennis shoe in cool-toned prints and Swarovski crystals.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Naomi Osaka: "Tokyo 2021 Olympics are not safe"

Naomi Osaka was defeated by Jessica Pegula for 7-6 (2) 6-2 in the second round of the Italian Open 2021, in Rome. The Japanese sta is still unable to find the right countermeasures to play well on clay-courts, unlike when tomorrow on the fast-surfaces like the hard-courts. Fresh from the...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

WTA Rome 2021: Naomi Osaka vs Pegula's HIGHLIGHTS

Naomi Osaka still has problems on clay-courts: the Japanese, fresh from the defeat against Karolina Muchova in Madrid, was defeated by Jessica Pegula in the second round of the Italian Open 2021. The Japanese, who does not even find the support of the first ball, and she gives up on the threshold of ninety minutes of play.
TennisGwinnett Daily Post

WTA open to talk to Naomi Osaka over skipping press conferences

The Women's Tennis Association said Friday it would embrace an opportunity to speak with world No. 2 Naomi Osaka over her decision to boycott news conferences at this year's French Open. Osaka, 23, announced Wednesday on Twitter that she intended to bypass the conferences because she believes they negatively impact...
Tennisphillytrib.com

Did You Know: National Tennis Month (Facts about Naomi Osaka)

-She’s been a professional tennis player since 2013. -Osaka became the world’s No. 1 ranked player in women’s tennis following her Grand Slam wins at the 2018 U.S. Open and the 2019 Australian Open. -She used her platform at the 2020 US Open to draw attention to the BLM (Black...
Tennischatsports.com

Naomi Osaka Says She Won’t Talk to Journalists at the French Open

Naomi Osaka, the four-time Grand Slam singles champion, announced Wednesday that she will not do any news conferences at the French Open because she said they can too often be damaging to the mental health of tennis players. Osaka, 23, is one of the game’s biggest stars. She made the...
Tennistennis.com

While Jessica Pegula soars in Rome, Naomi Osaka looks for answers

Retrieval skills have always been mandatory on clay. More recently, the ability to finish off points has become equally essential. Today, in the second round of the Internazionali BNL d'Italia, world No. 31 Jessica Pegula was masterful at both as she upset second-seeded Naomi Osaka, 7-6 (2), 6-2. Nothing at...
TennisCharlotteObserver.com

Naomi Osaka’s statement about withdrawing from French Open

Naomi Osaka tweeted the following statement announcing her withdrawal from the French Open on Monday:. “Hey everyone, this isn't a situation I ever imagined or intended when I posted a few days ago. I think now the best thing for the tournament, the other players and my well-being is that I withdraw so that everyone can get back to focusing on the tennis going on in Paris. I never wanted to be a distraction and I accept that my timing was not idea and my message could have been clearer. More importantly I would never trivialize mental health or use the term lightly. The truth is that I have suffered long bouts of depression since the US Open in 2018 and I have had a really hard time coping with that. Anyone that knows me knows I'm introverted, and anyone that has seen me at the tournaments will notice that I'm often wearing headphones as that helps dull my social anxiety. Though the tennis press has always been kind to me (and I wanna apologize especially to all the cool journalists who I may have hurt), I am not a natural public speaker and get huge waves of anxiety before I speak to the world's media. I get rally nervous and find it stressful to always try to engage and give you the best answers I can. So here in Paris I was already feeling vulnerable and anxious so I thought it was better to exercise self-care and skip the press conferences. I announced it preemptively because I do feel like the rules are quite outdated in parts and I wanted to highlight that. I wrote privately to the tournament apologizing and saying that I would be more than happy to speak with them after the tournament as the Slams are intense. I'm gonna take some time away from the court now, but when the time is right I really want to work with the Tour to discuss ways we can make things better for the players, press and fans. Anyways hope you are all doing well and staying safe, love you guys I'll see you when i see you (heart emoji)"
NFLkentsterling.com

Naomi Osaka doesn’t want to talk to media, so why force her to?

Four-time gland slam Tennis champion Naomi Osaka withdrew from the French Open rather than talk to the media, and two things are 100% true of that decision while being at odds with each other:. Osaka should suck it up and spend a few minutes with the media after matches. Media...
TennisPosted by
Black Enterprise

Naomi Osaka Announced 2021 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka just continues to dominate in all aspects of anything she is involved with!. Less than a week after announcing that the tennis champion has just expanded her investment portfolio with a partnership with health-driven fast-food chain sweetgreen, she was named as the 2021 Laureus World Sportswoman of the Year.
Tennischatsports.com

At the French Open, Naomi Osaka Seeks Comfort on Clay and No Interviews

PARIS — While other major players juggled practice and media commitments ahead of the French Open, Naomi Osaka focused only on practice this week. She was on court at Roland Garros early on Friday, hitting with the former No. 1 Angelique Kerber on the red clay, where Osaka does not feel entirely at ease. During breaks, she sat in a chair staring straight ahead as her coach, Wim Fissette, crouched by her side in conversation.
TennisThe Independent

Tennis officials should just let Naomi Osaka play – others can do the talking

The brilliant tennis player Naomi Osaka has been fined for refusing to go to a press conference with journalists at Roland Garros for the French Open. She has stated that this is because she wants to protect her mental health – and now she faces the possibility of being defaulted from the tournament if she continues to refuse to attend these press conferences.