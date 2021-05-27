Opiate overdoses associated with poor mental health

Mental health has become a major global concern in recent years. Fortunately, there are a number of things you can do to keep mental health issues at bay:. When it comes to mental health, it is crucial to maintain a positive mindset. This often means finding a balance between positive and negative emotions. This doesn’t necessarily mean that you won’t experience negative emotions including sadness and anger. All these feelings and emotions are important as they are what build us and help us deal with problems and difficult situations. However, the point is not to let these emotions take control. For instance, it doesn’t help to keep worrying about the future same as it doesn’t help to think too much about negative past experiences or mistakes.