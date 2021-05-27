Cancel
Lewistown, IL

Lois G. Heffren

Canton Daily Ledger
 24 days ago

Lewistown - Lewistown- Lois G. Heffren, 91, of Lewistown passed away at 6:29 AM Tuesday May 25, 2021 at Graham Hospital in Canton. She was born April 8, 1930 at Canton the daughter of Everett and Florence (Calendar) Main. She married John J. Heffren on August 5, 1948 at Peoria. He died January 10, 2006. She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son, John Eugene Heffren, one daughter, Janice Towery, one sister, Charlotte Fleming, and two grandsons, Brian Towery and Harrison Joplin. Surviving are one son, Edward (Kathy) Heffren of Lewistown, two grandsons, Jeff (Jackie) Heffren of East Peoria, and Chad (Kari) Heffren of Crawfordsville, FL; two granddaughters, Lori (Dan) Scott of Schaumburg, and Amber (Mike) Joplin of Wendell, NC; and ten great grandchildren.

www.cantondailyledger.com
