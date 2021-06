Q • We have a babysitter that comes in five days a week to watch our two kids. She feeds and plays with them and even takes them to a park that's close by in the stroller. Last Saturday, I took them to the same park and a little boy came over to talk to my children and asked where their mom was. I told him I was their mom and he ran away. It was a bit embarrassing when his mom came over and introduced herself and said that they thought the lady that they always see my kids with was their mom. Pretty soon another mom came over and basically said the same thing. It made me feel guilty that I have to work and someone else is “mothering” my kids. I feel like I should be explaining myself. How have others handled this and should I go into detail about why I have a job and need to work?