Simona Halep made a heartbreaking decision to skip this year’s French Open as the hasn’t healed yet. The world No.3 Halep suffered a very painful left calf tear during her second-round match against Angelique Kerber at the recent Internazionali BNL d’Italia. Following an MRI scan, the Romanian informed the tennis world that her injury was not serious, but she didn’t know how much time it would take to fully recover. Apparently, the French Open is too soon and she’ll have to miss the tournament where she won her first Grand Slam title three years ago.