Charles County, MD

Crabs, Oysters, And Fish, Oh My

By Charles County Economic Development Department
Bay Net
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWHTE PLAINS, Md. - Charles County is surrounded by water—the Potomac, Patuxent, and Wicomico Rivers and all the tributaries that come off the Potomac—with a living ecosystem that local residents and watermen depend on. With April 1 being the official start of crab season, we contacted the President of the Waterman’s Association of Charles County, Bill Kilinski, to find out how the blue crab market, and local seafood industry in general, was faring this spring.

