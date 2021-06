Last week we saw one of the wildest agriculture futures markets in history. Thursday all the grain markets along with the livestock took a large daily hit with limit down corn and hogs. July soybeans trade a full $1.20 lower on the day. The funds were swiftly exiting the commodity markets with rumors of governments intervening to try to slow inflation. The FED mentioned raising interest rates in 2023 and China was in the news regarding stopping prices as well. I do not have a report on China, but when markets are that volatile, they get thrown in the mix automatically.