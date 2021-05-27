A Storied Past: History that Made Morris County
Learn about 300 years of Morris County History as Morris County Historical Society hosts the formal opening of its current exhibit, A Storied Past: History that Made Morris County, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. The county's oldest survey records and photographs of prominent families from MCHS's vast collection will be on display. At 4:30 p.m., Curator of Collections Anne Motto will offer a guided gallery walk. For more information, visit www.MorrisCountyHistory.com or call (973) 267-3465.