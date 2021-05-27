Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Morris County, NJ

A Storied Past: History that Made Morris County

newjerseyhills.com
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLearn about 300 years of Morris County History as Morris County Historical Society hosts the formal opening of its current exhibit, A Storied Past: History that Made Morris County, from 4 to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 27. The county’s oldest survey records and photographs of prominent families from MCHS’s vast collection will be on display. At 4:30 p.m., Curator of Collections Anne Motto will offer a guided gallery walk. For more information, visit www.MorrisCountyHistory.com or call (973) 267-3465.

www.newjerseyhills.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Government
County
Morris County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Curator#Mchs#Morriscountyhistory Com#Made Morris County#Collections Anne Motto#Prominent Families
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Related
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

County College of Morris to recognize culinary students with disabilities and dual enrolled high schoolers with special graduation ceremony

RANDOLPH TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – County College of Morris (CCM) will be celebrating the success of two special groups of students to recognize their accomplishments that included participating in the launch of the college’s new Food Truck Entrepreneur class. A total of eight students will be recognized for completing...
Morris County, NJmypaperonline.com

The 200 Club of Morris County announces its 50th Golden Celebration!

The 200 Club of Morris County invites the public to celebrate its 50th year of supporting Morris County first responders from Fire, local Police, New Jersey State Police departments and Emergency Medical Technician services on Thursday, September 23rd, 2021 at The Birchwood Manor in Whippany starting at 5:45pm, President Jim Rizzo presiding.
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Retired educators to meet

The Morris County Retirees Education Association will hold their June meeting and Scholarship Awards Luncheon on Wednesday, June 9, at The Birchwood Manor, Jefferson Road, Whippany. The meeting will begin at 10:30 a.m. to be followed by the awards luncheon at noon. Donations to the Interfaith Food Pantry will be...
Boonton, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Walking Tour

The Boonton Trail Committee will sponsor a special walking tour of the Iron Works and Morris Canal on Sunday May 16 at 3:00 PM. This informative walk led by Joe Macasek, President of the New Jersey Canal Society in Morris County, will start at the gazebo in Grace Lord Park, continue past the Boonton Falls, and conclude at the George Washington Esten House.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Hope One at Kiwanis Club of Tri-Town: 1:00-3:00pm

Our mobile recovery access vehicle offers critical support for persons struggling with addiction, with the goals of preventing drug overdoses and deaths. HOPE ONE travels twice a week t o locations throughout Morris County, bringing services to persons in need. A Sheriff’s officer, licensed clinician, and a certified peer recovery specialist – who understand the needs of those suffering with addiction — staff the vehicle. They help people access services and Narcan training.
Morris County, NJnewjerseyhills.com

The 200 Club of Morris County awards college scholarships

The 200 Club of Morris County has awarded $5,000 scholarships to high school seniors who are family members of first responders or training to become first responders. • Evangeline A. Veletto, of Long Valley, a senior at West Morris Central High School, who has participated in several extra-curricular activities at school, including FBLA President, Peer Tutor, Religious Education Aide, high school soccer and high school lacrosse. She has applied to Penn State University, University of Connecticut and Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University.
Morris County, NJwrnjradio.com

Morris County Surrogate releases first ever annual report

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – Morris County Surrogate Heather Darling is proud to announce that she has released the first ever Morris County Surrogate’s Office Annual Report. This Annual Report is being introduced as part of Surrogate Darling’s promise to inform the citizens of Morris County of the functions and...
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Historic Preservation Board: Site Visits

This meeting will be held on WebEx. WebEx: https://morriscountynj.webex.com/morriscountynj/onstage/g.php?MTID=e724cead8a6e63a9e1bad4ffdc127dbd7. View the meeting agenda(PDF, 150KB) The board reviews, prioritizes and make recommendations to the Morris County Board of County Commissioners on the funding of historic preservation projects.
Morris County, NJmorriscountynj.gov

Get Outside for Yoga for EveryBody at Acorn Hall

The warm weather is back and so is Morris County Historical Society's popular Yoga for EveryBody. Acorn Hall will again serve as a lush backdrop for the ancient art of meditation coupled with physical disciplines, stretching, and balance exercises. Kathleen Margiotta, a 20-year Hatha yoga instructor and MCHS president, will lead six consecutive Wednesday classes beginning June 23 through July 28 at 9:30 a.m. Classes are 60 minutes. No experience needed; just bring a mat, block, water, towel, and a friend to share this unique experience. Drop-in classes are $10 each; a package of all six Wednesdays can be purchased for $50. All proceeds will benefit the continued restoration and replanting of Acorn Hall’s historic gardens and grounds.
Dover, NJnewjerseyhills.com

Dover bridge named after civil right icon Lewis

DOVER - Morris County Commissioners joined Dover Mayor Carolyn Blackman, Sen. Anthony Bucco, R-Morris, and other dignitaries Tuesday to unveil a plaque dedicating the newly, rebuilt East Blackwell Street Bridge to the late John Robert Lewis, the Congressman and civil rights leader who died last year at age 80. The...