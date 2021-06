The Yankees’ four minor league affiliates have produced some outstanding results early in the 2021 season. All of the teams enter the seventh week of the season with at least a share of first place in their given division. Soon, three more teams will get their chance to produce results on the field. While dates have been rumored for some time, the news officially broke this week about the timeline for the Gulf Coast League (GCL) and Dominican Summer League (DSL). As those leagues commence play, some of the Yankees’ most promising prospects will finally embark on their 2021 campaigns — and hopefully, a successful climb to the majors over the course of the coming years.