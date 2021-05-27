Special Weather Statement issued for Southern Lea County by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-26 22:28:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-26 23:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Southern Lea County SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...WEST CENTRAL ECTOR...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1127 PM CDT/1027 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kermit, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kermit.