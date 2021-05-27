Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Andrews County, TX

Special Weather Statement issued for Andrews, Ector, Winkler by NWS

weather.gov
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-05-26 19:33:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-27 00:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Andrews; Ector; Winkler SIGNIFICANT WEATHER ADVISORY FOR SOUTHEASTERN LEA...WEST CENTRAL ECTOR...SOUTHWESTERN ANDREWS AND NORTHEASTERN WINKLER COUNTIES UNTIL MIDNIGHT CDT/1100 PM MDT/ At 1127 PM CDT/1027 PM MDT/, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Kermit, moving east at 25 mph. Nickel size hail and wind gusts up to 50 mph will be possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Kermit.

alerts.weather.gov
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Andrews, TX
City
Kermit, TX
County
Andrews County, TX
County
Ector County, TX
County
Winkler County, TX
City
Ector, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Andrews Ector#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Albuquerque, NMPosted by
CBS News

4 dead, 1 critically injured after hot air balloon crash in New Mexico

Four people are dead and one is critically injured after a hot air balloon crashed into a power line in Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Saturday morning, police said. The balloon's pilot was among the dead, and all five victims were believed to have been riding in the hot air balloon, with ages ranging from 40 to 60 years old, the Albuquerque Police Department said.
Portland, ORNBC News

All time records fall as heat wave builds in Pacific Northwest

Oregon's largest city is likely to break another heat record Sunday after hitting an all-time high Saturday, forecasters said, after cities across the Pacific Northwest grappled with some of the hottest days in their history. Portland, Oregon, reached 108 degrees Saturday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, beating its...
Florida StatePosted by
NBC News

Engineer warned of 'major structural damage' years before Florida condo collapsed

A consultant warned there was evidence of “major structural damage” below the pool deck of a Miami condo building nearly three years before it collapsed. As officials continue to investigate what caused the deadly collapse at the Champlain Towers South, officials in the Florida city’s Surfside suburb late Friday released a trove of documents related to the building, including the consultant's October 2018 report.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
CNN

8 takeaways from the government's big UFO report

(CNN) — On Friday evening the US intelligence community released something remarkable: An unclassified report to Congress of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAP) aka UFOs. Which is a big deal! Especially when you consider that, for decades, the American government totally denied the existence of flying objects that they simply could not identify or, in some situations, explain.