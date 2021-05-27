Cancel
NBA

Bucks raise capacity at Fiserv Forum to 16,500 for remainder of playoffs

By Zach Heilprin
madcitysportszone.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter increasing capacity to roughly 9,000 fans for the first two games of the NBA Playoffs, the Milwaukee Bucks are increasing the number once again. The team announced Wednesday that starting as early as a potential Game 5 against Miami on June 1 they will allow up to 16,500 fans inside Fiserv Forum for the remainder of the playoffs.

NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs: Bucks' Starting Lineup Against Nets

The Milwaukee Bucks host the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday afternoon, and will hope to tie up the series at 2-2 when the afternoon is over. For the game, the Bucks have announced their starting lineup, and the full lineup for Game 4 can be seen in a Twitter post that is embedded from FantasyLabs NBA below.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Watch Kyrie Irving Ankle Injury

The Brooklyn Nets lost Kyrie Irving for the remainder of Game 4 against the Milwaukee Bucks after the All-Star point guard got hurt in the first-half. The Tweet from the Nets announcing the right ankle sprain can be seen below. Talkin' Nets on Twitter shared the video of Irving going...
NBAdoorcountydailynews.com

Bucks look to even playoff series

After an impressive win in game three of their second round playoff series earlier this week, the Milwaukee Bucks have a chance to provide a big sigh of relief to finish the weekend. On Sunday afternoon the Bucks will try to make their second round playoff series 2-2 when they take on the Brooklyn Nets. Brooklyn leads the Bucks two games to one in the playoff series. The first two games went down as Nets victories. Sunday’s game is scheduled for 2:00 PM.
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Twitter Reacts to Bucks Win

The Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks are now tied 2-2 in their second-round series as the Bucks beat the Nets 107-96 on Sunday afternoon in Game 4. During the game, Kyrie Irving got hurt and did not return. Kevin Durant had 28 points and 13 rebounds and Giannis Antetokounmpo had...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: $60,000 Bet Placed On Game 4

The Brooklyn Nets won the first two games of their series against the Milwaukee Bucks in Brooklyn, and barely lost the third game (86-83). One gambler is very confident that the Nets will win Game 4 in Milwaukee on Sunday afternoon and placed $60,000 on the MoneyLine, according to Darren Rovell of The Action Network (Tweet below).
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Fiserv Forum evacuated after Bucks beat Nets in Game 4

Fiserv Forum had to be evacuated because of a fire in the building after the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4. The Milwaukee Bucks turned up the heat against the Brooklyn Nets in Game 4 on Sunday, tying the series at two games apiece. Bizarrely, the celebrations...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Arena Evacuated After Game

The Brooklyn Nets lost to the Milwaukee Bucks 107-96 in Game 4 on Sunday afternoon in Milwaukee. After the game, the people remaining in the Fiserv Forum had to evacuate due to an apparent fire. Jared Greenberg of TNT reported on what happened below. More on what happened inside the...
NBAPosted by
AllPacers

NBA Playoffs Nets-Bucks: Kevin Durant Speaks After Win

The Brooklyn Nets beat the Milwaukee Bucks 114-108 in Game 5 on Tuesday evening in Brooklyn, New York at Barclays Center. James Harden returned from his hamstring injury, and the Nets have taken a 3-2 series lead heading to Milwaukee for Game 6. Kevin Durant had 49 points, 17 rebounds...
NBAPosted by
newschain

Milwaukee Bucks down Brooklyn Nets in overtime to advance in NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks were pushed all the way by the Brooklyn Nets but prevailed 115-111 in overtime in Game 7 to reach the Eastern Conference Finals. Two points – snared by Khris Middleton on a jumpshot with 40.7 seconds left – made the difference after the two sides were inseparable over 48 minutes in New York, while Brook Lopez scored two free-throws to ice the cake.
NBASportsBook Review

Nets vs. Bucks: NBA Playoffs Game 6 Picks and Odds Breakdown

The Brooklyn Nets can eliminate the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday night after Kevin Durant’s historic performance in Game 5 led to a 114-108 comeback win. Durant played every second of the game and had the first playoff game in NBA history with at least 49 points, 17 rebounds, and 10 assists.
NBAclnsmedia.com

Kevin Durant on HISTORIC Playoff Performance vs Bucks | Nets vs Bucks

Kevin Durant was interviewed following Brooklyn’s 114-108 win over the Milwaukee Bucks. With Kyrie Irving sidelined following a brutal ankle sprain and James Harden still hampered by his hamstring strain, Kevin Durant showcased his talents and put his stamp in the history books, dropping 49 PTS, 10 AST, and 17 REB while playing all 48 minutes. Durant became the first player since Lebron James to play a full 48 minutes in a playoff game, and the first player in playoff history with at least 45 PTS, 15 AST, and 10 REB in a postseason game.
NBAKVOE

NBA playoffs: Bucks force deciding Game 7 against Brooklyn

*The Milwaukee Bucks forced a decisive Game 7 in their series with Brooklyn by winning 104-89. Khris Middleton scored 38 and Giannis Antetokounpo added 30 to force the seventh game, which will be Saturday night in Brooklyn. There are two games Friday night. Atlanta has a chance to close out...
NBACNET

NBA playoffs: Watch, stream Nets vs. Bucks tonight on ESPN

The 2021 NBA playoffs are in full swing, with pivotal games between top teams every day. They're broadcast live on national and cable networks -- namely TNT, ESPN and ABC -- but thanks to live TV streaming services, NBA fans don't need a cable subscription to watch. There is just one game on Thursday night: Game 6 between the Brooklyn Nets and Milwaukee Bucks. Tip-off is set for 5:30 p.m. PT (8:30 p.m. ET) on ESPN.
NBAngscsports.com

NBA Playoffs: CP3 & Kawhi Out; Bucks, Jazz & Sixers Shocking Losses

Not too long after the series sweep of the Denver Nuggets, the Phoenix Suns announced that superstar guard Chris Paul tested positive for Covid-19 and will be moved into the NBA health and safety protocols. Announced prior to the season, those who come in contact with the virus (even if they are asymptomatic) must not participate in any workouts for a minimum of 10 days and be monitored during individual workouts for another two days. With the health and safety protocols slightly changing over the course of the season due to the release of vaccines, CP3 may be away from the team shorter than expected. In the meantime, the Suns will miss a significant part of their roster without Chris Paul, who is currently averaging 15 points, four rebounds, and eight assists in the playoff. The team is expected to give an update on Chris Paul’s status later in the week. The Phoenix Suns are currently resting and waiting to see which team they will meet in the NBA Western Conference Finals. The Suns will face either the Utah Jazz or the Los Angeles Clippers, who are currently facing their own problems.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Has Bobby Portis been booted from the playoff rotation?

There was certainly no shortage of questionable decision-making from the Milwaukee Bucks in their brutal Game 5 collapse on Tuesday. Head coach Mike Budenholzer has been known for that over the years, but Tuesday’s debacle was filled with many perplexing questions in what was his biggest letdown with the team yet. Amidst the aftermath of Milwaukee blowing a 17-point lead, one question making the rounds was where Bobby Portis was in that game?