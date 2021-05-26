newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Comics

We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #6 Review

blacknerdproblems.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter: Al Ewing / Artist: Simone Di Meo / Boom! Studios. It’s been a veritable minute since we have returned to the vast expanse of autopsy ships and harvesting dead gods for resources, but I am very happy to return back to the universe of We Only Find Them When They’re Dead. The imaginative and vibrant world that Ewing and Di Meo cultivated during the series inaugural arc was some of the most hauntingly beautiful space epics, and the start of the second arc injects even more energy to an already rousing series.

blacknerdproblems.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Al Ewing
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Living Dead#Year In Review#Story Time#Universe#Bnp#Dead Gods#Pages#Autopsy Ships#Artwork#Space Mining Gods#Phenomenal Di Meo#Studios#Happy#Types#Tense Negotiations#Stark Contrast#Stress
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Comics
Related
ComicsPosted by
GamesRadar+

Immortal Hulk #50 is the official series finale

The Hulk may be immortal, but his title Immortal Hulk is not, as the fan-and-critical darling is, as expected, now announced to end with Immortal Hulk #50. Immortal Hulk #50 has long been believed to be the planned endpoint for the title, though series writer Al Ewing has been somewhat cagey about nailing down the specifics until now.
Comicsbutwhythopodcast.com

REVIEW: ‘Shadowman,’ Issue #2

Shadowman #2 is published by Valiant. It’s written by horror expert Cullen Bunn with art by Jon Davis-Hunt, colors by Jordie Bellaire, and letters by Clayton Cowles. Following the explosive first issue, Jack fights to keep the dead side from infecting the living world!. Shadowman #2 has a strong opening...
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

‘The End is Near’ for ‘Immortal Hulk’ in issue #49

Immortal Hulk, Al Ewing and Joe Bennett’s incredibly well received and character-defining epic, will come to a close with issue #50 due later this year. But before we get there, Marvel is promising plenty of surprises in the series penultimate issue, Immortal Hulk #49, due to hit shelves on August 4.
Comicsmultiversitycomics.com

Wrapping Wednesday: Micro Reviews for the Week of 5/26/21

There’s a lot to cover on Wednesdays. We should know, as collectively, we read an insane amount of comics. Even with a large review staff, it’s hard to get to everything. With that in mind, we’re back with Wrapping Wednesday, where we look at some of the books we missed in what was another great week of comics.
Moviesslugmag.com

Film Review: Army of the Dead

It seems like it so little time has passed since Zack Snyder’s Justice League came out and dominated so much of cinematic internet culture. Now, not quite two months later, the newly resurrected God of toxic fandom is back, and this time, he brought more undead with him! Army of the Dead, the first non-DC movie that Synder has made in a decade, has the director returning to the territory of bloated, walking corpses that he first established himself in with both Dawn of the Dead and Rod Stewart music videos.
Comicsbleedingcool.com

Take A Look At Alex Ross' Cover To Immortal Hulk #50 Finale

The Immortal Hulk by Al Ewing and Joe Bennett comes to the end of its four year-plus run with an #50 end cap. The story will continue in a different way in Gamma Flight, written by Crystal Fraser and Al Ewing and drawn by Lan Medina. But for this extraordinary modern-day horror-superhero comic, set deep within Marvel Comics continuity, that exceeded all publisher expectations, there comes an end. And we have Alex Ross's final cover, a wraparound reflecting the entire run and giving us a final gamma-monster battle in hell. Or New York. Maybe it's the same thing. I do love Joe Fixit's shirts…
Movieskulturehub.com

Those Who Wish Me Dead review: We need more Angelina Jolie

In our latest review, we have Those Who Wish Me Dead, a new film on HBO Max, starring Angelina Jolie. The film follows Hannah, a smokejumper in Montana reeling from the loss of three lives she failed to save from a fire, who encounters a traumatized boy with nowhere else to turn.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

EXCLUSIVE Marvel First Look: Cable: Reloaded #1

Courtesy of Marvel Comics, AIPT has an exclusive first look at Cable: Reloaded #1, a “Last Annihilation” tie-in coming out this August. Written by Al Ewing with art by Bob Quinn, the series focuses on the X-Men character Cable. “Last Annihilation” kicks off in Ewing’s Guardians of the Galaxy #16 which sees the entire galaxy under attack.
EntertainmentComicBook

Marvel Teases Big News Coming This Week

Marvel has big news to share with fans in the coming week. Several Marvel Comics creators have hinted at things to come. Thor and Venom writer Donny Cates has been building hype for a new mystery project by vague-tweeting about it. On May 28th, he finally gave a timeline. "Man, I'm having so much fun on this new Marvel book I'm doing, I can't wait anymore," he tweeted. "I know Marvel won't like this but...I'm just going to go ahead and announce it next week." That started a chain reaction of sorts (likely planned). Artist Ryan Ottley (Amazing Spider-Man, Invincible) piling on to Cates' tease by tweeting, "I doubt Marvel would be MORE made if you just announced it NOW compared to next week. Just tell them, Donny!"
Moviescomic-watch.com

Guardians of the Galaxy #14: Vice Versa

Even though he’s been on this title for a while now, writer Al Ewing continues to come up with new and different ways to make the Guardians of the Galaxy seem fresh, entertaining and continues to give the title more than its share of excitement. This issue has all of this and a lot more when Ewing drags a classic Marvel character into the Guardians business kicking and screaming. I love the fact that there are two teams of Guardians, and both of them have classic elements to them. Ewing casts a wide net into the sea of Marvel characters and reeled in some great forgotten and obscure cosmic characters and paints them in a way that even if you aren’t familiar with them, they almost immediately become beloved old friends that you’re going to want to spend more time with. The story itself has many, many moving parts and they move in epic fashion. Just like the movies, this book is big and cinematic in tone and look, but Ewing is great at throwing in a lot of personal moments that will give you the ability to empathize with almost all the characters.
ComicsPosted by
aiptcomics

Marvel teases the conclusion to ‘Infinite Destinies’ out August 2021

Today, Marvel Comics has revealed new details about its summer story told through annual issues called “Infinite Destinies.” More specifically, they’ve revealed the final three annuals which will be released in August that will feature Miles Morales, the Avengers, and the Guardians of the Galaxy. It’s an event that kicks off with Iron Man Annual #1 out June 2nd by Jed MacKay. In fact, don’t miss our exclusive interview with MacKay on the AIPT Comics podcast for a few tidbits about the series.
Movieswearemoviegeeks.com

ARMY OF THE DEAD – Review

With Memorial Day weekend looming, what better time to kick back and enjoy and a noisy action blockbuster. That’s the way movie fans marked the beginning of the Summer season, well, in those before times. Sure this week’s new blockbuster began running on several screens last weekend, but the main focus of its marketing right now is about its “dropping” on a major streaming service (several would say “the streaming service”). It, however, “changes up” the usual formula for thrillers, aside from its distribution, since it’s another “high-concept hybrid”. You see this is a modern-day action heist flick, complete with the all “big plan’ and assembling the team. Y’know like the main variations, reboots, and sequels to OCEAN’S ELEVEN. So what’s the twist? Well, the big “window of opportunity” for the “grab” is opened due to a big disaster, though not a natural one like the big storm in 1008’s HARD RAIN. Nope, this is another one of those pesky zombie outbreaks. Yes, it’s extra tough to make that “big score” when you’ve got to contend with an ARMY OF THE DEAD.
Comicsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

COMIC BOOKS: Event Leviathan

May 29—"Event Leviathan" is a DC Comics mega-series written by Brian Michael Bendis with beautiful and powerful art by Alex Maleev. The art is clear and straight-forward but the story, while intriguing even compelling, is disjointed and confusing in places. Likely, points of the storyline were connected to other DC titles.
Moviesmadison

A villainous move: M.O.D.O.K. comes into his own as a Marvel star

Patton Oswalt had no problem deciding what Marvel supervillain M.O.D.O.K. might sound like. “M.O.D.O.K.’s voice is just an amplified, more treble-y version of my own voice,” the Grammy-winning actor says. “It’s me when I’m at my whiniest and angriest and petty. So that’s all I had to do – sort of crank it up that way.”