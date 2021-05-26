We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #6 Review

Even though he’s been on this title for a while now, writer Al Ewing continues to come up with new and different ways to make the Guardians of the Galaxy seem fresh, entertaining and continues to give the title more than its share of excitement. This issue has all of this and a lot more when Ewing drags a classic Marvel character into the Guardians business kicking and screaming. I love the fact that there are two teams of Guardians, and both of them have classic elements to them. Ewing casts a wide net into the sea of Marvel characters and reeled in some great forgotten and obscure cosmic characters and paints them in a way that even if you aren’t familiar with them, they almost immediately become beloved old friends that you’re going to want to spend more time with. The story itself has many, many moving parts and they move in epic fashion. Just like the movies, this book is big and cinematic in tone and look, but Ewing is great at throwing in a lot of personal moments that will give you the ability to empathize with almost all the characters.