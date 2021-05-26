We Only Find Them When They’re Dead #6 Review
Writer: Al Ewing / Artist: Simone Di Meo / Boom! Studios. It’s been a veritable minute since we have returned to the vast expanse of autopsy ships and harvesting dead gods for resources, but I am very happy to return back to the universe of We Only Find Them When They’re Dead. The imaginative and vibrant world that Ewing and Di Meo cultivated during the series inaugural arc was some of the most hauntingly beautiful space epics, and the start of the second arc injects even more energy to an already rousing series.blacknerdproblems.com