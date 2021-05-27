Cancel
Golf

ICBF Annual Memorial Golf Classic set July 29

 2021-05-27

The Ingham County Bar Foundation Annual Memorial Golf Classic is set for July 29 at Hawk Hollow, 15101 Chandler Road in Bath Township. Registration will run 8 to 9 a.m., followed by a shotgun start at 9 a.m. The event is only accepting foursomes. The cost is $105.00 per person.

