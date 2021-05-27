ICBF Annual Memorial Golf Classic set July 29

(HANMI) — The 19th Annual HANMI Charity Classic Golf Tournament will be held on Aug. 14, 2021, at Coral Ocean Golf Resort. “After a one year hiatus, the Hotel Association of the Northern Mariana Islands is pleased to announce the return of our annual tournament, one of the most highly anticipated of the year,” said HANMI Chairwoman Gloria Cavanagh. “Despite the challenges, we are committed to pushing through this year in support of our beneficiary, Pacific Mini Games 2022, which will be a phenomenal event for our local and regional athletes in Saipan next summer. We thank all our sponsors and players who continue to make the tournament and our annual donations possible, and we look forward to another great tournament this year.”