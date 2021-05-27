Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee: Dan Carpenter

COREY ANDERSON – SANDHILLS High School (Dunning, Ne) In the mid-1980’s, Corey was a standout running back and linebacker while leading the Panthers on a run to the state finals in 1985, where they finished as a runner-up. His dominance on both sides of the ball (including 1,157 yards rushing his senior season) helped him achieve multiple honors during his prep career including: 1st Team All-Conference, 1st Team All-State, and Loup Valley Male Athlete of the year in both 1986 and 1987. After his senior season, Corey was selected to play in the 8-Man All-Star game and the Western Nebraska All-Star Game- where he was named that game’s most valuable defensive player. Corey then moved on to Chadron State College where he became the Eagles’ all-time leading tackler with 398 career stops and added a linebacker record of 17 career turnovers (9 fumbles/8 interceptions). He was named to the all-State College team 3 times by the Omaha World Herald as well as being recognized as an NAIA Division II 1st team All-American in 1990. Since then, Corey has been named to both the Chadron State College All-Century Team and The Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21.