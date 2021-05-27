Cancel
NFL

Montana Pro Football Hall of Fame Inductee: Dan Carpenter

KULR8
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDan Carpenter would go on to become a four-time All-Big Sky Conference selection and a two-time All-American during his time at Montana. Carpenter would go on to play nine years in the NFL.

www.kulr8.com
Dayton, TXthevindicator.com

Dayton Sports Hall of Fame Inductees

The Dayton Sports Hall of Fame inducted lifelong supporters of Dayton Bronco athletics, Boyd and Patsie Arnold, on June 12 at the Dayton ISD Performing Arts Center. The following is from the induction speech by Larry Wadzeck. In 1946, a 15-year-old Boyd Arnold moved to Dayton and quickly joined the...
Nebraska StateMcCook Daily Gazette

Nebraska Eight Man Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame Salute Series - COREY ANDERSON – SANDHILLS HIGH

COREY ANDERSON – SANDHILLS High School (Dunning, Ne) In the mid-1980’s, Corey was a standout running back and linebacker while leading the Panthers on a run to the state finals in 1985, where they finished as a runner-up. His dominance on both sides of the ball (including 1,157 yards rushing his senior season) helped him achieve multiple honors during his prep career including: 1st Team All-Conference, 1st Team All-State, and Loup Valley Male Athlete of the year in both 1986 and 1987. After his senior season, Corey was selected to play in the 8-Man All-Star game and the Western Nebraska All-Star Game- where he was named that game’s most valuable defensive player. Corey then moved on to Chadron State College where he became the Eagles’ all-time leading tackler with 398 career stops and added a linebacker record of 17 career turnovers (9 fumbles/8 interceptions). He was named to the all-State College team 3 times by the Omaha World Herald as well as being recognized as an NAIA Division II 1st team All-American in 1990. Since then, Corey has been named to both the Chadron State College All-Century Team and The Chadron State College Athletic Hall of Fame. The NEMFCA is honored to now welcome him into the Eight Man Football Hall of Fame Class of 2020-21.
NFLWKRC

Bengals fans organize rally to get more players into Pro Football Hall of Fame

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Bengals fans have long wondered why the Pro Football Hall of Fame seems to have a problem with former Cincinnati players. A group of fans will meet on June 19 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame to make their voices heard that players like Ken Anderson and Ken Riley deserve to be inducted into the hall.
Madison, WIChannel 3000

Hard-won battles for new UW Athletic Hall of Fame inductee

There are likely many good stories among the dozen individuals in the 2021 class of inductees into the University of Wisconsin Athletic Hall of Fame, announced last week. Few, if any, will top the greeting Tamara J. Flarup received upon landing in Madison in summer 1977 as the first ever full-time director of women’s sports information for UW Athletics.
Celebritiesewrestlingnews.com

The Rock Labels Surprising Name as Future Hall of Fame Inductee

Former eight-time WWE Champion and current XFL co-owner The Rock has taken to Twitter to declare WWE superstar R-Truth as a future Hall of Fame inductee. Responding to an initial tweet from R-Truth, Rock declared him “A man of many talents!! Friend, champion, future WWE HOF’er…”. Rock and Truth had...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Names His No. 1 Player In The NFL

On Thursday afternoon, Fox Sports host Colin Cowherd revealed his list of the 10 best players in the NFL today. Unsurprisingly, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady were near the top of the list. However, neither one stood atop the list. Mahomes came...
Tennispiedmontexedra.com

Piedmont Sports Hall of Fame announces new inductees

The Piedmont Sports Hall of Fame is proud to announce the six new inductees for the class of 2022. The members are: Lauren Barbieri 2001 (Cross Country and Track); Devin Brown 2009 (Football, Basketball and Baseball); James Danielson 1981 (Football, Track and Soccer); Georgia Hill 2013 (Softball and Basketball); Jon Minor 1983 (Basketball); Kerri Roemer 1999 (Tennis, Basketball, Softball and Track).
Sportswoay.com

Three inductees in WVSACA Hall of Fame’s Class of 2021

WOAY – The West Virginia Coaches Association announced three inductees for its Hall of Fame Class of 2021 Wednesday, and two of them have ties to Southern West Virginia. Fayetteville’s Jody McKown excelled in three sports for the Pirates, earning All-State First Team honors in football in 1976, and he was twice named All-State Second Team captain in basketball. He continued his football career at West Virginia University, earning four letters (three as a defensive back, one as a punter).
Fayetteville, WVAndover Townsman

Fayetteville's Jody McKown among WVSACA Hall of Fame inductees

The West Virginia Schools Athletic Coaches Association is proud to announce the 2021 Class of the WVSACA Hall of Fame. This year's honorees are Mike McCoy of Parkersburg High School and Marshall University, Jody McKown of Fayetteville High School and West Virginia University and Ron Terry of Buffalo-Wayne High School.
Billings, MTBillings Gazette

Rocky Mountain College announces 2021 athletic hall of fame inductees

BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College announced its 2021 inductees to the Clara Klindt Athletic Hall of Fame on Thursday. The individual inductees are Mitch Holst, Dr. Dave Shenton and Devin Uskoski. Also receiving the honor are the 1998 and 1999 Frontier Conference championship football teams. Holst is a 1986 RMC...
NFLchatsports.com

Bass column: Can you help Bengals into Pro Football Hall of Fame?

EDITOR’S NOTE: This is a weekly column from former sports reporter and editor Mike Bass. Bass will be contributing to The Enquirer by offering advice for sports fans, athletes and youth sports parents and coaches through a weekly Q&A. You can reach him at mbass@mikebasscoaching.com or on Twitter @SportsFanCoach1. “What...
Lorain County, OHMorning Journal

Former Midview football coach Bill Albright inducted into OHSFCA Hall of Fame

Bill Albright helped mold the lives of hundreds of players during his 28-year run as the head football coach at Midview. On June 13 one of those lives gave back to him. Jason Ward, the head coach of Columbia’s football program, nominated and introduced Albright into the Ohio High School Football Coaches Association Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 class.
Educationhebronjournalregister.com

Heitmann inducted into Hall of Fame

Recently retired Thayer Central English teacher, Anne Roesner Heitmann, was inducted into the Nebraska English Teachers Hall of Fame. Heitmann, who taught English, Speech, Drama and Creative Writing for 30 years, was inducted in a ceremony at the Nebraska State Capitol Rotunda May 7. Clark Kolterman of the Nebraska English...