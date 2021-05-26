newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Many Deaths of Laila Starr #2 Review

blacknerdproblems.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter: Ram V / Artist: Filipe Andrade / Boom! Studios. There is something truly magical about Ram V’s and Filipe Andrade’s The Many Deaths of Laila Starr. The first issue was captivating as it were, but the second issue was a tour de force of resonant emotional moments that left me absolutely floored. The perfect synergy between V’s tender narration and poignant dialog coupled with Andrade’s pitch-perfect arc manifests in page after beautiful page that chronicles the reincarnated goddess of death, while also celebrating the life, traditions, and rituals of the people of Mumbai.

blacknerdproblems.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bnp#Deaths#Review#Beautiful Page#Rituals#Ceremonies#Immortality#Traditions#Feelings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Movies
Place
Mumbai
Related
Athens, GAflagpole.com

Informational Tape Announcements: Death 2 Review

(Independent) With roots dating back to the Addieville complex off Barber Street circa 2011, Informational Tape Announcements is narrated by Thomas Bauer, director of the 2020 DIY music documentary Athens, GA: Over/Under. Bauer is joined by Joe Hopper aka DJ JoFi, who collaborated with Bauer in Ghost Coke and on “The Advice Show” on WUOG 90.5 FM, and Lloyd Handy aka DJ Boring. While early noisy ITA releases took tongue-in-cheek themes—passive aggressive requests to roommates, snarky songs to play for significant others—last year’s self-explanatory Quarantined: COVID 19 came across as equal attempts at spreading PSAs and using comedy as a coping mechanism. Death 2 is easily the most mature and listenable release to date, with title tracks like “Power,” “Surveillance,” “Classism” and “The Ego.” Bauer’s matter-of-fact delivery is subtly funny, like a stream of consciousness that flows through instances of situational humor and absurdity. Recorded remotely between Athens, Nashville and Beijing, Death 2 has plenty of interesting beats to keep you focused whenever the plot goes too far left field.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

The One Big Spoiler Of Laila Starr #1

In the wake of rave reviews for issue #2 of The Many Deaths Of Laila Starr, I thought I'd take a closer look at the incident that kick starts the entire series from issue #1. There will be spoilers, so if you want to go into the series blind, turn away now.
TV SeriesIGN

Love, Death and Robots: Season 2 Review

Netflix's Love, Death, and Robots returns with a smaller, tighter selection of animated shorts that will still leave you buzzing and haunted. For season two Miller was joined by Jennifer Yuh Nelson as Supervising Director. The Oscar-nominated director has vast animation experience - having worked in the industry for years and helmed Kung Fu Panda 2 and 3. Together they sought talented and diverse animation directors from around the world, for a blend of styles and stories ranging from violent comedy to existential philosophy.
hardcoredroid.com

Grandpa and Granny 3: Death Hospital Review

Over the river and through the woods to grandmother’s mental hospital we go. Grandpa and Granny 3: Death Hospital brings players another horror adventure. Escape game developer WildGamesNet creates a fun spin with a tag team that enhances the need for strategy. Despite the lack of instruction and no save feature, this title manages to provide a fun challenge.
TV Seriesnerdist.com

THE SANDMAN Casts Death, Desire, Despair, and Many More

In January, Netflix whet the appetites of Sandman fans with some exciting casting announcements for its developing Neil Gaiman adaptation. We got our Dream/Morpheus/Oneiros in Tom Sturridge; our Lucifer in Gwendoline Christie; our Roderick Burgess in Charles Dance. Yes, things got more exciting by the name. And now, we have a whole new batch of Sandman characters accounted for. Netflix has revealed the stars who’ll bring Death, Desire, Despair, and many more, to life!
Moviestheblood-shed.com

‘Digging to Death’ (2021) Review

What is a man to do if he moves into a new house, decides to put in a septic tank, and finds a mysterious box buried in the back yard on that very spot? Dig it up of course! And, what if there is a body in said box and lots, I mean lots, of money in there too? The indie film Digging to Death (formerly What’s in the Back Yard) by writer/director Michael P. Blevins answers this question, and sadly it does not go well.
MoviesThe Guardian

The Auschwitz Escape review – death camp’s secrets uncovered in powerful drama

In 1944, two Jewish Slovaks, Rudolf Vrba (Peter Ondrejička) and Alfred Wetzler (Noel Czuczor), both of them prisoners at Auschwitz-Birkenau, hide in some wooden pallets and wait for a moment to escape. Carrying documents that will prove what is really happening in the extermination camp, they manage to make it through the fence and into the forest, an escape that precious few managed. Meanwhile, those who stayed behind, some of whom risked their lives to help Vrba and Wetzler escape, are cruelly punished by the camp guards.
Latham, NYDaily Gazette

Review: Many tender moments, witty observations in Curtain Call production

LATHAM — The title of this comedic morsel works two ways: it refers, of course, to the amusing newspaper columns that Erma Bombeck wrote, beginning in the 1950s and continuing until her death in 1996; and it also is a phrase that means “mental perplexity about a situation.” Bombeck’s fertile imagination took the confusing stuff of everyday life as a wife and mother of three and found the humor in it all.
MoviesThe Guardian

Flashback review – confusing but compelling multiverse thriller

If Slaughterhouse-Five and Donnie Darko had a baby, and that baby grew up in the 2000s, became a teenager and then developed a bit of a substance abuse problem, went partying with Denis Villeneuve’s Enemy and that Ashton Kutcher movie The Butterfly Effect, developed memory loss and depression, then it might look something like this interesting but rather muddled Canadian science fiction film.
MoviesRefinery29

Natalie Is Panic’s Most Chaotic Schemer. Jessica Sula Has A Very Good Explanation

Major, major spoilers for Panic on Amazon Prime are ahead. Jessica Sula is watching the Fast & Furious 9 trailer. I am also watching the Fast & Furious 9 trailer. Technically we’re watching the trailer together, over Zoom, on a May afternoon in our respective L.A. apartments. The lessons of lockdown. “Did he just stop a car with his bare hands? This is what Panic needs to be. We need to start flying,” Sula — who plays Panic’s enigmatic Natalie Williams — happily chirps in her soft British accent, watching the upcoming semi-superhuman shenanigans of the Fast and the Furious family unfold over the clip. “Panic needs jets. We need monster trucks.”
Moviesnerdly.co.uk

Grimmfest May Madness: ‘To Your Last Death’ Review

Stars: Morena Baccarin, William Shatner, Ray Wise, Bill Moseley, Damien C. Haas, Dani Lennon, Benjamin Siemon, Florence Hartigan, Austin Bitikofer | Written by Jim Cirile, Tanya C. Klein | Directed by Jason Axinn. [NOTE: With the film screening as part of this months Grimmfest May madness event, here’s a reposting...
Los Angeles, CAhollywoodgothique.com

Death & Co LA Review: Drinking Spirits in the Dark

Death & Co LA is less descent to the underworld than enjoyable speakeasy. If we told you there is a bar with "Death" in its name, located in a basement in the downtown Los Angeles area, and that its visual aesthetic was geared toward the opaque and the tenebrous, you would probably expect some kind of Goth doom-and-gloom club blasting Bauhaus over the speakers. You won't get that at Death & Co LA, but you will get low-key atmosphere, imaginative cocktails, and enjoyable food options.
Comicsanimeuknews.net

Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game Volume 1 Review

While the death game genre of manga has taken a bit of a backseat, thanks to the explosion of isekai, these stories do still occasionally get licensed. Today I’m here to look at the new series Your Turn to Die: Majority Vote Death Game from Yen Press to find out if it offers an exciting read.
Rock Musicsonicperspectives.com

Vulture – Dealin’ Death (Album Review)

Horror tropes delivered with kinetic precision. The thrash metal revival often dubbed the NWOTM has been chugging along for almost 20 years now, and is still showing zero signs of slowing. Never one to miss an opportunity to hedge their bets, Metal Blade Records took on a real flamboyant player in the aforementioned scene when they scooped up the German speed/thrashing quintet Vulture from the clutches of the smaller but highly prolific High Roller Records. While a certified powerhouse outfit from their inception with a respectable showing prior to their current label, this quintet’s new affiliation paid some fairly impressive dividends on their 2019 sophomore LP “Ghastly Waves And Battered Graves”, as a sound defined by infectious hooks and high octane mayhem was tempered with a more involved and expansive approach to songwriting that bridged the gap between their earlier 80s speed metal influences and the more advanced approach taken by the Teutonic thrash metal scene in the latter part of the same decade.
TV Seriescinemaexpress.com

Panic Series Review: A solid effort in the genre of young adult mystery-drama

If there’s one thing you can bet on when a novelist adapts their book into a series, it is that the source material remains more or less untouched. Panic is not just written by Lauren Oliver for the screen, she is the show’s creator as well. For those unfamiliar with the popular young adult novel it is based on, things can start off slow and predictable with this teen mystery-drama. The feeling of having watched a hodgepodge of the same tropes over the years (film and TV) hits you. The premise is, perhaps, not the most original. In the back-of-beyond town of Carp, Texas, several graduating seniors from high school (most of whom hail from less-than-privileged backgrounds) compete in a series of risky challenges to win a pot of money that guarantees them a way out. For some, that’s a way to fund their otherwise unaffordable college education, for others, it’s a way to freedom, a way to escape the dead-end existence their parents are saddled with. Doesn’t sound like the most ingenious idea set in American suburbia, does it? Give it a few episodes, and it promises to be rather watchable. Panic begins lethargically, and by the end of episode three, you’re just about establishing the main players and the rules of the game. It is only in later episodes does one realise why things take a while to get off the starting blocks.
Movieslehren.com

Sidharth Shukla & Sonia Rathee starrer BROKEN BUT BEAUTIFUL 3: A roller-coaster of love, obsession, heartbreak & drama!

ALTBalaji’s Broken But Beautiful seasons 1 & 2 had broken quite the records and created a stir in the country for its beautiful love story, unconventional story-telling, soulful songs, and brilliant performances. And the day has finally arrived when the ardent fans of ALTBalaji’s most successful and celebrated franchise ‘Broken But Beautiful’ can now breathe a sigh of relief, as its third season featuring the new on-screen couple – Sidharth Shukla and Sonia Rathee, launches today on the ALTBalaji app.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Why John Cena’s Peacemaker Series Replaced An Original Actor With A Bridgerton Alum

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links. As fans gear up for the violent and hilarious cinematic tale that is sure to be James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad, the writer-director is also prepping a small-screen spinoff -- Peacemaker! The HBO Max show is set to focus on John Cena’s violently dedicated hero before the events of the upcoming film, and it will also expand on the mythology laid out in the motion picture. The series is currently filming in Vancouver, though it’s been reported that an original cast member is now being replaced with a Bridgerton alum. We also have reported details on why the change is happening.
Entertainmenttheartsdesk.com

Walden, Harold Pinter Theatre review – where’s the emotion?

Drink to the future: Gemma Arterton and Lydia Wilson in ‘Walden’. Johan Persson. There’s something definitely inspiring about producer Sonia Friedman’s decision to reopen one of her prime West End venues with a season, called RE:EMERGE, of three new plays. The first drama is American playwright Amy Berryman’s ambitious debut, Walden, and this will be followed later in June by Yasmin Joseph’s J’Ouvert and then in July by Joseph Charlton’s Anna X. With top directors and excellent casts, this is a vote of confidence in the power of new work from one of our best producers. Berryman’s Walden, for example, is directed by Ian Rickson — who curates the season — and stars the ever-watchable Gemma Arterton.