Shadecraft #3 Review

blacknerdproblems.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWriter: Joe Henderson / Artist: Lee Garbett / Image. A brief recap of the events of Shadecraft #2 since we haven’t talked about the series since its first issue: Zadie’s dealing with the aftermath of being attacked by enigmatic shadow monsters, but was defended by the shadow of her comatose brother, Ricky, and right now they are a lot of questions about what exactly is happening with all of the shadowy shenanigans. Of course, all of this comes with the price tag of strained interpersonal relationships with friends, exacerbated tensions with bullies, and still no real understanding of what is actually going on.

