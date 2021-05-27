Williams ‘MVP of the game,’ bounces back vs. Pirates

Cubs right-hander Trevor Williams popped into the background of the media relations director’s zoom setup when he heard the voice of a Pittsburgh writer on the call. After arguably the best start of his Chicago Cubs tenure, Williams had been stoic in his postgame media session, sprinkling in dry humor here and there. But his wave to the local reporter and grin as he slipped in and out of the frame were reminders of his ties to the team he’d just mowed down.