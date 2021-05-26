newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

What do data scientists do, and why are they so valuable?

By chimp
strongchimp.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMuch of what we do on a day-to-day basis is, believe it or not, powered by data. From the transactions made when stepping into the bank to analyses of traffic congestion affecting you on the drive home from work, data science is making life easier, more efficient and better understood on a daily basis. The people who are responsible for analyzing the data are the data scientists – and this article will delve a little more closely into what their jobs look like.

www.strongchimp.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Science#Data Scientists#Consumer Goods#Statistical Data#User Data#Customer Data#Numerical Data#Actionable Insights#Analyses#Patterns#Vital Fields#Modeling#Healthcare Information#Tasks#Providers#Pinpointed Detail#Data Informed Predictions#Operators#People#Degree
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Science
News Break
Computer Science
Related
TechnologyCSO

What cloud providers can and can't do to protect your data

We all have at least part of our data in the cloud. Most of us still have servers located locally or perhaps in a local datacenter or in redundant regions throughout the world. Too often the processes that we used when our servers were local are the same processes we use in the cloud, but risks and responsibilities in the cloud are different.
Engineeringarxiv.org

What data do we need for training an AV motion planner?

Long Chen, Lukas Platinsky, Stefanie Speichert, Blazej Osinski, Oliver Scheel, Yawei Ye, Hugo Grimmett, Luca del Pero, Peter Ondruska. We investigate what grade of sensor data is required for training an imitation-learning-based AV planner on human expert demonstration. Machine-learned planners are very hungry for training data, which is usually collected using vehicles equipped with the same sensors used for autonomous operation. This is costly and non-scalable. If cheaper sensors could be used for collection instead, data availability would go up, which is crucial in a field where data volume requirements are large and availability is small. We present experiments using up to 1000 hours worth of expert demonstration and find that training with 10x lower-quality data outperforms 1x AV-grade data in terms of planner performance. The important implication of this is that cheaper sensors can indeed be used. This serves to improve data access and democratize the field of imitation-based motion planning. Alongside this, we perform a sensitivity analysis of planner performance as a function of perception range, field-of-view, accuracy, and data volume, and the reason why lower-quality data still provide good planning results.
Computersai-summary.com

Summary: Evolutionary Deep Intelligence | Vision and Image Processing Lab

The ‘DNA’ of each generation of deep neural networks is encoded computationally and used, along with simulated environmental factors such as those encouraging computational and energy efficiency through natural selection, to ‘give birth’ to its offspring deep neural networks, with the process repeating generation after generation. These ‘evolved’ offspring deep...
Educationtowardsdatascience.com

What to study before a Data Science interview

A guide that helped me ace my interviews successfully and land job offers!. It’s 2:34 PM on a Friday, you are wrapping up your week to relax on the weekend or are still applying to several applications and you get an email from an HR recruiter asking your availability for the first round of interviews. This is great news! What to do now?
Scienceai-summary.com

Summary: Top 10 Important Data Science Algorithms to Know About

Knowing data science algorithms through and through is deemed to be one of the most important skills in data science. These algorithms are the important slices in tasks like prediction, classification, and clustering from the data set in concern. Decision tree algorithms specialize in solving both classification and prediction problems,...
Marketsthedecisionschool.com

What can data do for decision-making?

Analytics, Business Intelligence, Data science, Machine Learning, Deep Learning, AI are all jargon that people have thrown at you if you are a decision-maker. They’ve been hyped up to be nothing short of magic. Some people still think they are magic. Others have paid big money for it and have...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

Debugging Tips for Neural Networks

Often times the bottleneck in a neural network-based project isn’t the network implementation. Rather, after you’ve written all the code and tried a whole bunch of hyperparameter configurations, sometimes the network will just not work. I’ve been there before. After some time dealing with finicky networks, I’ve collected a few methods that have helped me debug them. These methods aren’t a guarantee of any sort — even if you do everything I suggest, there’s a chance your network will still be broken. I hope, however, that these tips will in the long run decrease the time you spend debugging your neural networks.
Coding & Programmingai-summary.com

Summary: Best Python Libraries For data science In 2021

Python has applications in hacking, computer vision, data visualisation, 3D Machine Learning, robotics, and is a favourite of developers worldwide. Data science libraries including SciPy, Matplotlib, Pandas, Scikit-Learn and Statsmodels are built on top of NumPy. It provides fast, flexible and expressive data structures and provides features such as handling...
Coding & Programmingtowardsdatascience.com

A 5-Step Guide for People Who Are Ready to Use Python to Actually Learn Data Science

Python beats out R, Excel, and Tableau for learning data science. I learned how to code in Python about a year and a half ago when I wanted to do a common data science task and my favorite language, R, just wasn’t up to the task. I wanted to scrape some websites and predict results from the data I gathered. (For full disclosure, I wanted to know if asking questions in my Instagram cats’ captions generated more comments. It did!)
Scienceplainenglish.io

Naive Bayes Classification Algorithm in Practice

Examples - Identifying whether an email is a spam or not spam. On certain parameters of health, identifying or classifying whether a patient gets a heart attack or not. For humans, it can be very easy to do the classification task assuming that he/she has proper domain-specific knowledge and given certain features he/she can achieve it by no means. But, it can be tricky for a machine to classify — unless it is provided with proper training from the data and algorithm (classifier) that is used for learning. Thanks to Machine Learning and AI with which, now we are able to train machines with lots of data and predicting the results on unseen data.
Softwaretowardsdatascience.com

Data Engineers Shouldn’t Write Airflow Dags

It’s time for a better way to use Apache Airflow. I believe data engineers shouldn’t write Airflow DAGs. Instead, Data Engineers should build frameworks automating the way those DAGs are created. There’s nothing more boring than doing the same thing over and over again. And that’s exactly what you do...
Computerstechbeacon.com

Why developers dislike security—and what you can do about it

Developers dislike security but won’t always admit it. They dislike the security function because it doesn’t understand development and often tries to force a process and tool set on them. The tension between devs and the security teams regarding the security of new features and bug fixes is called “the...
EconomyItproportal

Quality data is the bedrock to true business intelligence

As with everything nowadays, the Business Intelligence (BI) industry is expanding and evolving at a rapid pace - by 2022, Reuters expects the global revenue of BI to be worth $29.48 billion. The rising volume of data available to businesses means that they are constantly evaluating their collection and understanding process of data to serve customers or target markets better. Business Intelligence is constantly allowing companies to evolve, pivot, and formulate new ways to service their customers better, and perform in a more streamlined and simple capacity.
Softwarecioapplications.com

Use Cases Of Machine Learning

Chatbots can utilize a combination of natural language processing, pattern recognition, and deep neural networks to interpret input text and offer suitable responses. Machine learning is a subdivision of artificial intelligence (AI) focused on building applications that are smart enough to learn from data and also improve their accuracy over time without being programmed to do so.
Collegestowardsdatascience.com

University Degree vs Summer School vs Self-Learning: Data Science & Data Analytics

Fuelled by big data and AI, demand for data analytics and data science skills is growing exponentially, according to job sites. As companies are searching for approaches to harness the power of Big Data, technology professionals who are experts in data analytics and data science are in high demand. The supply of skilled applicants, however, is growing at a slower pace which makes these sorts of jobs great for career changers.
InternetPosted by
TechRadar

What is web hosting and why do you need it?

Web hosting is a service that makes your site or web application accessible on the internet. It’s also one of the most essential elements to consider when building a website. Web hosting is typically provided by web hosts, which are businesses that maintain, configure, and run physical servers that house...
Sciencestudyfinds.org

Warming effect of greenhouse gases have been ‘overestimated,’ now climate scientists may know why

CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The warming effect of greenhouse gases has been overestimated, and an international team of researchers may have pinpointed the reason why. Smoke particles preserved for hundreds of years in Antarctica are changing how climate change experts view the impact of greenhouse gases on the planet. In particular, predicting how surface temperatures on Earth respond to these gases, which trap heat from sunlight within our atmosphere, has long been a challenge. Scientists have warned of the devastating impact of even slight changes in ocean temperatures in recent years. Now, this latest discovery that reveals more about how manmade fires even before industrialization were still prominent.
Computerssecurityboulevard.com

Don’t Count on Cybersecurity Data

It is a common theme of mine, but one which bears repeating. We collect and disseminate all manner of data, but not so much of data which count. In an article by mathematician Hannah Fry in the March 29, 2021 edition of The New Yorker, she reviews two new books on data and statistics. The article has the title “What Really Counts: When it comes to people—and policy—numbers are both powerful and perilous” and is available, under the title “What Data Can’t Do” at What Data Can’t Do | The New Yorker.
Technologyhealthcareittoday.com

Why Healthcare Organizations Must Incorporate Data Privacy into Their Cybersecurity Strategies – and How to Do It

The following is a guest article by Monique Becenti, Security Strategist, Pondurance. What’s more, it takes 329 days for hospitals and other healthcare organizations to identify and contain a breach (i.e., the lifecycle of an incident), or seven weeks longer than the average lifecycle for companies in general. Again, healthcare leads all sectors in this category.