Strict social distancing, non-pharmaceutical methods are still needed to end second wave of COVID-19

By Emily Henderson, B.Sc.
News-Medical.net
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrent vaccination programmes alone will have a limited effect in stopping the second wave of COVID infections in the US, according to a study conducted by scientists from Reykjavik University, University of Lyon, University of Southern Denmark and University of Naples Federico II, and published in the Nature Group journal Scientific Reports today. The findings suggest that strict social distancing and other non-pharmaceutical methods are still necessary to end the ongoing second wave in the US and prevent a new one from rising.

