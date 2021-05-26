Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Senate Approves DiSanto’s Regulatory Reform Bill to Spur Job Creation

pasenategop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHarrisburg – With Pennsylvania’s employment rate lagging behind those of other states emerging from the pandemic, the state Senate this week approved several bills to rein in job-stifling regulations, including a bill sponsored by Senator John DiSanto (Dauphin/Perry). The bills increase legislative oversight of a process too often influenced by...

www.pasenategop.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Bill#State Senate#Government Oversight#Regulatory Agencies#House Oversight#The Senate#State Laws#Dauphin#The General Assembly#Commonwealth#Senator John Disanto#Regulatory Growth#Legislative Oversight#Job Stifling Regulations#Direct Accountability#State Agencies#Costly Regulations#Government Employees#Economic Impact#Private Sector
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Jobs
News Break
Senate
News Break
U.S. House of Representatives
Related
Congress & Courtsgrowingproduce.com

House-Passed Ag Worker Reform Bill Faces Senate Uncertainty

For the second time in as many sessions of Congress, the U.S. House passed the Farm Workforce Modernization Act, designed to reform the broken foreign agriculture labor program and allow agricultural workers to earn legal status. The bill, once again supported by the National Potato Council (NPC) and sponsored by...
Congress & Courtspennbizreport.com

Senate advances four employment bills

The state Senate recently advanced four bills aimed at increasing the employment rate by increasing legislative oversight. Senate Bill 28 would require all agencies that issue permits to post information about the permits on an accessible tracking system for applicants to check the status of their applications. Senate Bill 126...
Lansing, MIabc12.com

Michigan Senate committee approves stronger voter ID reforms

LANSING, Mich. (WJRT) - Part of a 39-bill plan from Michigan Republicans to reform state election laws moved forward on Wednesday. The Senate Elections Committee approved three bills that would strengthen identification requirements. Republican State Sen. Ruth Johnson said the changes would fix vulnerabilities in the 2018 election changes that voters approved.
Congress & CourtsPosted by
DFW Community News

Senate Approves Voting Bill Overnight

Senate Bill 7 includes provisions to limit early voting hours, curtail local voting options, and further tighten voting-by-mail. The upper chamber suspended its own rules to approve it after debating it for hours overnight. In the course of several hours Saturday and early Sunday, Senate Republicans hurtled to move forward...
Congress & CourtsWestport News

Senate passes controversial zoning reform bill

The state Senate late Thursday voted to send contentious legislation to the governor’s desk that nudges towns to loosen restrictive zoning policies that proponents say drive up housing prices, keep many affluent suburbs exclusive and Connecticut one of the most segregated states. The legislation would require towns to allow single-family...
Louisiana StateLake Charles American Press

Tax reform bills to be heard by La. Senate committee

Three tax reform bills that have cleared the Louisiana House will be heard Monday by the Senate Revenue and Fiscal Affairs Committee. Two measures lower individual income tax levels and end federal tax deductions and the third ends the ability of corporations to deduct federal taxes paid on state income tax forms.
U.S. PoliticsGrand Junction Daily Sentinel

Senate approves public option bill that's not a public option

Even though it no longer creates a government-run public option medical plan, Senate Democrats praised themselves for passing their so-called public option bill Wednesday. The measure, HB1232, originally called for creating a state-run public option to be offered on Colorado’s health care exchange if insurance companies didn’t, on their own, lower premiums 20% by the end of 2024.
Concord, NHUnion Leader

Senate approves trio of bills in response to COVID-19

CONCORD — The state Senate on Thursday approved COVID-19 response bills allowing houses of worship to be open during a state of emergency, formalizing a resident’s right to refuse a vaccine and strengthening the Legislature’s say in future emergencies. These measures cleared the Senate during a marathon session in Representatives...
U.S. Politicsmarijuanamoment.net

Louisiana Senate Approves Smokable Medical Marijuana Bill

The Louisiana Senate on Thursday approved a bill to give patients in the state’s medical marijuana program the ability to legally smoke cannabis flower. The move, which comes a week after an effort to more broadly legalize marijuana in the state stalled in the House of Representatives, would mark a significant expansion to the current medical cannabis law if enacted. As it stands, patients are able to vaporize cannabis preparations via a “metered-dose inhaler,” but they cannot access whole-plant flower and smoking is not allowed.
Congress & Courtseenews.net

Senate committee unanimously approves highway bill

A Senate panel today unanimously approved a $350 billion surface transportation bill amid an increasingly tense infrastructure debate between Democrats, Republicans and the White House. Despite that friction, the "Surface Transportation Reauthorization Act" passed on a bipartisan 20-0 vote after the Senate Environment and Public Works Committee incorporated about 90...
Lansing, MIwnmufm.org

Senate to consider police reform bills

LANSING, MI (MPRN)-- A 12-bill police reform package goes before the state Senate Judiciary Committee Thursday. The bills address a wide range of issues, from use of excessive force to search warrants. Democratic state Senator Erika Geiss was a guest on Michigan Radio’s Stateside Tuesday. She says the death of...
Pennsylvania Statepasenategop.com

Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee to Host Pittsburgh Hearing on Government Barriers to PA Manufacturing Growth, Job Creation

The Senate Community, Economic & Recreational Development Committee will hold a hearing at 10:30 a.m. Thursday to explore government barriers to manufacturing growth and job creation in Pennsylvania. The state’s employment rate continues to trail behind other states as the Commonwealth emerges from the pandemic. The hearing will build on action the Senate took this week to rein in job-stifling regulations.
Congress & Courtscannabisnewsworld.com

Hawaii Senate Approves Marijuana Legalization Bill And Separate Decriminalization Expansion Proposal

The Hawaii Senate on Tuesday approved a bill to legalize marijuana as well as separate legislation to significantly expand the state’s existing decriminalization law. Under the legalization proposal—which advanced at a joint meeting of the Senate Judiciary and Ways and Means committees last week—adults would be allowed to possess up to one ounce of cannabis and cultivate the plant for personal use. It cleared the full chamber in a 20-5 vote. The other piece of legislation would build upon the state’s existing decriminalization policy, where possession of three grams or less of marijuana is punishable by a $130 fine and no threat of jail time. The Senate passed legislation to increase that threshold to 30 grams, or just over an ounce, in a 24-1 vote. Both pieces of legislation now head to the House for consideration. Should they get final approval from the legislature, however, it still remains to be seen how Gov. David Ige (D) will approach them. During an interview this month, the governor declined to say whether he would sign or veto a legalization bill if it arrived on his desk, but he said the ongoing federal prohibition on marijuana creates complications that would factor into his decision. “I’d have to look at it. I do have concerns. Marijuana is still a Schedule I substance, which is highly regulated by the federal government,” he said. “Until that is changed, it is confusing for the public to think that it’s legalized here but, if they were to carry it beyond certain quantities, they could actually end up getting prosecuted and sent to prison for a very long time.” — Marijuana Moment is already tracking more than 800 cannabis, psychedelics and drug policy bills in state legislatures and Congress this year. Patreon supporters pledging at least $25/month get access…
Congress & CourtsDaily Democrat

Senate approves Sen. Dodd’s Community Energy Resilience Bill

The Senate has approved legislation from Sen. Bill Dodd, D-Napa, to help California reduce its reliance on carbon-emitting generators during disaster-driven power outages by assisting the planning of micro-grids, with a priority on low-income communities. “Power outages in recent years have cost California billions, and the emissions from backup generators...
Pennsylvania StateReading Eagle

‘Do your job’: Abuse survivors call on Pa. Senate to pass stalled lawsuit reform bill

Cindy Leech’s voice broke, then it broke again, as she talked about the lives ruined, and the lives lost, to childhood sexual abuse — including her son’s. “We’re not going away. We are going to fight,” Leech, of Johnstown, her husband at her side, said, as she and other survivors of childhood sexual abuse by clergy and others called on the No. 2 Republican in the state Senate to finally hold a vote on a long-sought bill opening a two-year window in civil court allowing them to sue in cases where the statute of limitations has expired.