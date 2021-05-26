newsbreak-logo
Congress & Courts

Sen. Brooks Bill to Re-Examine Costly Regulations Passes Senate

pasenategop.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG—May 26, 2021 — State Senator Michele Brooks’ legislation to reduce the burden of costly regulations has passed the Senate. Under Senate Bill 126, regulations with an economic impact or cost to the Commonwealth, to its political subdivisions, and to the private sector exceeding $1 million annually would be reviewed for their need, effectiveness and efficiency three years after implementation.

