Baker, Argall Issue Statement on Inspector General Report

Governor Hope Uzodinma of Imo state has described the killing of former presidential aide, Ahmed Gulak, as politically motivated. Gulak was murdered while on his way to the airport in Owerri, the Imo state capital on Sunday, May 30. Speaking at a press conference today May 31, Governor Uzodimma said he was shocked by the murder of the politician. "I was shocked to my marrows when the sad news of his callous murder was broken to me. I was getting ready to go to church when the sad news came and I could not attend the service again. It was simply one of the most devastating news I have had in my life and I am yet to recover from the shock.Alhaji Ahmed Gulak was in Imo State for a national assignment. He came to Owerri with the Senate Committee on Constitutional Amendment. Being a humble man, he chose to travel incognito according to his friend who was with him.Someone must have trailed him from the hotel to the airport. That is exactly why his gruesome murder appears to be a clear case of political assassination.According to reports by the police, he was shot in cold blood and the assailants did not remove a pin from him. It is most benumbing that people chose to waste such innocent blood in such a dastardly and cowardly manner.Let me make it very clear that everything will be done by security agencies to find those who murdered Gulak and their sponsors. They will not by the grace of God escape their deserved punishment.This is not in our character as Ibos, not in our tradition nor in our culture. We must condemn this callous act."he said